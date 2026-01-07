Wisconsin beats UCLA 80-72 in Bruins’ first game in Madison since 1962

MADISON, Wis. — Nolan Winter and Nick Boyd combined for 23 first-half points, and Wisconsin jumped out early to beat UCLA 80-72 on Tuesday night.

Winter scored 12 points, and Boyd added 11 to help Wisconsin build a 45-31 halftime lead. The Badgers shot 54% overall in the first half and made 8 of 16 from beyond the arc.

In the second half, Winter’s two free throws stretched the Badgers’ lead to 56-39. UCLA answered with a 17-7 run, capped by a Trent Perry 3-pointer to cut its deficit to 63-56 with 8:41 left, but the Bruins didn’t get closer.

Boyd finished with 20 points and Winter scored 18, and the pair each grabbed eight of the Badgers’ 32 rebounds. John Blackwell added 17 points, and Andrew Rohde chipped in with 12 for Wisconsin (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten), which bounced back from an 89-73 loss at home on Saturday to fifth-ranked Purdue.

Eric Dailey Jr. scored 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting to lead UCLA (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten), which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Tyler Bilodeau scored 16 points, and Perry added 15. The Bruins shot 46% from the field but missed 16 of their 17 3-point shots and were 15 of 23 from the free-throw line.

It was UCLA’s first game in Madison since Dec. 22, 1962.

Up next

UCLA: Hosts Maryland on Saturday.

Wisconsin: At second-ranked Michigan on Saturday.