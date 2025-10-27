2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 13: Justin Hill

Not much attention was given to Justin Hill in 2025, but when the dust settled over the SuperMotocross World Championship seasons, he was knocking on the door of the top 10.

Racing in the Monster Energy Supercross series only during the regular season, Hill was a regular fixture among the top 10, finishing that well 85 percent of the time. Nearly all of those were between sixth and 10th, with only one top-five in the Arlington Triple Crown, an honor that was truly well-deserved.

Hill finished fourth in the first two features at AT&T Stadium and was eighth in the final race to score a fifth overall.

The first three races of the Supercross season did not leave the impression that he would finish among the top 10 in points. Hill opened with an eighth-place finish but then struggled to remain in the top 15 with a 14th in San Diego and 15th in the second Anaheim race. Still, upon leaving California, he was on the cusp of the top 10, sitting 11th in the points standings.

Hill continued to do yeoman’s work for the remainder of the season. He finished 11th or better from Glendale through Indianapolis, all but one of those results in the top 10. He missed the Foxborough race with engine issues and slipped out of the top 10 at Pittsburgh and Denver before closing out the season with an eighth at Salt Lake City.

Eighth is also where Hill landed in the points, which gave him some breathing room in the SMX standings. League rules provide a playoff berth for the top 20 in the standings, and after skipping the entire outdoor season, Hill was 19th when Charlotte rolled around.

Competition picks up during the playoffs, and Hill’s overall numbers were less impressive. He failed to finish in the top 10 in an SMX feature, but with a 14-11, he was scored 10th overall in the series finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sweeping the top 15, Hill advanced from his 19th-place seeding to finish 12th in SMX and assured more attention would be directed his way during the offseason.

Hill will join Bud Racing for the World Supercross Championship in a few weeks, joining Australian rider Mat Moss, which will provide some momentum for his 2026 campaign.

Justin Hill 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 12th

Seeding for SMX Round 1: 19th

Starts: 20

Best finish: Fifth (Arlington SX)

Top-fives: 1

Top-10s: 14

Supercross average finish: 9.88

Motocross average finish: NA

SMX Playoffs average: 12.67

Overall average: 10.32

