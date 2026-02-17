SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Seattle: Haiden Deegan enters 250 West off-week with massive lead

In what has been rightly described as the best race of the Supercross 250 West divisional series of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship, Haiden Deegan walked away with his fifth win in six rounds and extended his championship lead to 35 points at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

The 250 West riders have only one more standalone race, at Denver, Colorado, in the penultimate week of the stadium series. They will join the East riders three times for East / West Showdowns before Supercross gives way to Pro Motocross in May. While riders can lose or gain a lot of points in Showdown races, this means second-place Max Anstie needs to gain approximately nine points on Deegan in each of the remaining races.

Deegan continues to say that he and the team have no intention of riding a 450 competitively before the outdoor season begins, but he has the luxury of an almost two-round lead he can lean on.

Levi Kitchen had the hometown fans backing him up at Lumen Field, and that paid dividends. He got off to a slow start and was fifth at the end of Lap 1. On Lap 4, he passed three riders to slot into second-place. Kitchen set his sights on Deegan and tracked him down in traffic to take the lead on Lap 10. From that point until the checkers, the two riders everyone expected to challenge one another in 2026 swapped the lead dozens of times. Kitchen finally gave Deegan the competition he’s craved all season.

Anstie finally put his program back on track with his second podium of the year. Inconsistent starts contributed to three consecutive rounds of finishes outside the top five, but as others have also struggled, he is second in the standings with a slim one-point margin over Michael Mosiman and Ryder DiFrancesco. Anstie started the feature on a strong foot with the holeshot.

DiFrancesco has been solid all season, and consistency marked the Seattle round. He was eighth at the holeshot line, but quickly moved into fourth, where he remained for the duration of the feature. This was his fifth top-five in six 250 West rounds.

Fifth-place Cameron McAdoo had his worst showing since the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He crashed and finished last in that race, but swept the top five since. McAdoo has three podiums to his credit in San Diego, Houston, Texas, and Glendale, Arizona.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 5 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 West SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 6 in Seattle:

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha

2. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki

3. Max Anstie, Yamaha *

4. Ryder DiFrancesco, Husqvarna

5. Cameron McAdoo, Kawasaki

6. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha

7. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha

8. Hunter Yoder, Yamaha

9. Parker Ross, Yamaha

10. Carson Mumford, KTM

11. Joshua Varize, Kawasaki

12. Lux Turner, Yamaha

13. Avery Long, KTM

14. Crockett Myers, Suzuki

15. Ayden Shive, KTM

16. Matti Jorgensen, Honda

17. Nico Koch, KTM

18. Hunter Schlosser, Honda

19. Preston Masciangelo, GasGas

20. Lorenzo Camporese, Kawasaki

21. Logan Leitzel, Kawasaki

22. Justin Rodbell, Honda

* Holeshot

