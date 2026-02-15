 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Hunter Lawrence on tunnel jump.JPG
Cooper Webb leads Eli Tomac as he looks for a third straight win in Seattle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
JT Toppin
No. 16 Texas Tech rallies to beat No. 1 Arizona 78-75 in OT for Wildcats’ second straight loss
Akshay Bhatia
Bhatia’s big birdie runs helps him beat the wind and lead at Pebble Beach

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Haiden Deegan survives a fierce battle with Levi Kitchen in Seattle to win his fifth race of 2026

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 14, 2026 09:00 PM

Haiden Deegan dominated preliminaries in Round 6 of the SuperMotocross World Championship in Seattle, Washington, but the race was a much different story. Deegan was challenged by Levi Kitchen before taking the lead with a handful of laps remaining to win by 1.5 seconds.

“I’m just going to say that was gnarly. I’m feel bad to show the chef there’s a new kitchen in town,” Deegan fumbled the metaphor for one of his few mistakes of the evening. “That was the gnarliest battle I’ve had in racing. We were going back and forth. I don’t know what to say. That was the best race I’ve had.”

Kitchen came up just short in front of the hometown crowd.

“I think that was the race everyone has been waiting for,” Kitchen said. “Bummed I couldn’t get it done in front of the hometown crowd, but I rode my heart out. He did too.”

Max Anstie finished third, but after earning the holeshot, he faded to more than 30 seconds behind the lead battle.

Fourth-place Ryder DiFrancesco and Cameron McAdoo rounded out the top five.

In-Race Updates

Max Anstie earned the holeshot as he looks to rebound from a rough several weeks.

Deegan started fourth, but wasted little time getting to the front. He took it away from Anstie on Lap 4.

Levi Kitchen followed Deegan through the field and took second place later during that same lap.

Cameron McAdoo jumped off course on Lap 5 and reentered the track ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco, and lost that position soon after.

Deegan held the advantage for the first half of the race, but he was not able to get away.

Kitchen took the lead on Lap 10.

The lead battle took place 16 seconds ahead of Anstie in third.

Deegan did not allow Kitchen to get away as they matched lap times.

On Lap 14, Deegan and Kitchen make contact. Both survived and the battle continued.

Deegan retook the lead on Lap 15 and they ride handlebar to handlebar.

Deegan and Kitchen continued to swap the lead for multiple laps.

