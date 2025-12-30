2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 5: Cole Davies

A new star is on the horizon. With a worst finish of eighth in the Monster Energy Supercross series, Davies threatened to follow in the footsteps of teammate Haiden Deegan until a serious accident with Jordon Smith in qualification for the 250 season finale in Salt Lake City ended his meteoric climb and stalled his momentum.

After winning two races in the Supercross Futures division in 2024, including the season-ender in Salt Lake City, Davies’ move to the 250 class was virtually assured. He began the year with an eighth in Anaheim 1, which would be his worst performance of the year.

Davies scored his first top-five one week later in San Diego and his first of back-to-back podiums the following week when the series returned to Angel Stadium. Three rounds later, he found the top of the box in Seattle in a 250 West round. His next race was even more challenging, and he beat a combined West/East lineup in the second of three Showdowns.

As strong as Davies was in the 2025 stadium series, he was less consistent than Deegan, and two results outside the top five had him 17 points out of the championship lead when the series headed to Denver for the next-to-last round of 250 SX West. Davies needed to win, but Deegan only needed to keep him in sight to set up an undramatic season finale.

The 19-year-old Deegan is not known for his patience, however, and he slammed Davies off the track as they battled for the Mile High win. It would have been the third consecutive victory for the New Zealand ingenue. Instead, Deegan claimed victory and clinched the title. Davies finished fifth.

Few 250 riders could claim the type of season Davies had with his average finish of 4.11. It remains open to speculation how Davies would have fared outdoors without the broken arm and nose he suffered at Salt Lake City, but he missed nearly the entire Pro Motocross season.

Davies returned to action at Unadilla with two races remaining. He finished 23rd in both motos and failed to earn any points.

The following week at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland, Davies scored his first Motocross victory in an unusual manner. Davies crossed the finish line third behind Deegan and Jo Shimoda, but they were penalized for jumping on a red cross flag and docked for the infraction.

The victory did not solve all of Davies’ issues. He finished 17th in Moto 2 at Budds Creek and was scored seventh overall.

The SMX Playoffs were disappointing. Davies finished eighth in the first moto at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and secured top-10 points when the second race was cancelled for weather. He was outside the top 10 (11th) in St. Louis and crashed out of the series finale in Las Vegas during the first moto.

The off-season will provide Davies with a fresh start in the SuperMotocross League. He is expected to race in the 250 East division, although an announcement has not yet been made. Deegan will defend his title in the 250 West division.

If Davies wins a championship in his sophomore season, the meteoric rise will continue.

Cole Davies 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 17th

Seeding for SMX Round 1: 17th

Starts: 14

Best finish: Won (Seattle, Philadelphia SX)

Wins: 2

Podiums: 4

Top-fives: 7

Top-10s: 11

Supercross average finish: 4.11

Motocross average finish: 16.50

SMX Playoffs average: 14.00

Overall average: 8.00

