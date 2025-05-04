2025 Supercross Denver 250, Round 16: Haiden Deegan slam Cole Davies off track to win

DENVER, Colorado: Haiden Deegan tracked down his teammate Cole Davies and cleaned him out of the lead with one lap remaining before the white flag to take the top spot and secure enough points for the championship.

The pass was under review, but the American Motorcycle Association deemed the pass was not illegal.

“Two laps to go, I wanted that win; I was going to do anything for it,” Deegan told Jason Thomas. “This means a lot to me because people doubted me the whole way saying I was all hype coming into Supercross and Motocross. They just mad that I’m him and they have to deal with it. If you don’t like it, they can suck it.”

Despite dominating most of the race, Davies was unable to mount up quickly and he faded to fifth, handing the title to Deegan with one race remaining in the 250 West division.

I got a good start and was focusing on trying to build a bit of a gap from there, but I got caught up with some lappers,” Davies said after the race. “I should have capitalized on that better, so that’s on me. I shouldn’t have put myself in that position.”

Julie Beamer took the second position.

“I was just trying to get back to myself; the guy that I was at the start of the season,” Beaumer said. “I think I showed I back and I’m ready to fight for another one and will see you in Salt Lake.”

Garrett Marchbanks took the final podium position.

Fourth-place Jordon Smith and Davies rounded out the top five.

In-Race Notes

Cole Davies won the holeshot and grabbed the early lead with Michael Mosiman on his back tire.

Haiden Deegan was comfortably in third on the first lap.

Julien Beaumer moved up to fourth in the early stages of the race to underscore his Denver speed.

Deegan took over the second spot from Mosiman in the bowl turn leading to the finish jump on Lap 7. Deegan was 3.4 seconds behind Davies when he mounted this charge.

Deegan was unable to close the distance in traffic; he is not as capable of coming through the field in the stadium series.

After they cleared traffic, with two minutes on the clock, Deegan was able to cut the gap to 1.5 seconds. Davies seemed to lose some momentum.

On Lap 16, Deegan caught Davies and they battled side-by-side.

Deegan cleaned out his teammate Davies on the lap before the white flag, leaning left and pushing Davies over a Tuff Blox into no-man’s land.

