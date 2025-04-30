 Skip navigation
Drew Adams returns to racing in Denver

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published April 30, 2025 04:12 PM

Drew Adams will race at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, as part of the 250 Western division. Adams is returning from a collarbone injury suffered in preliminaries for Glendale, Arizona’s Triple Crown format race. Adams will also be part of the East / West Showdown in the season finale in Salt Lake City.

Drew Adams makes Supercross debut at Anaheim 2
Drew Adams was pressed into service when Ty Masterpool broke two fingers in a San Diego crash.
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
Adams was originally scheduled to race in the SMX Next program for developmental riders, but with several injuries to other Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders, he was elevated to the 250 division for the second race at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Adams scored a top-10 in his first start with an eighth-place finish in that race.

Adams won three Supercross Futures races in 2024, as SMX was known then, and finished second in the season finale in Salt Lake City.

