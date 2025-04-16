 Skip navigation
Update: Jorge Prado begins training after shoulder injury

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 16, 2025 02:42 PM

Jorge Prado has begun training following a crash and shoulder injury in qualification for Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross season. The injury necessitated surgery, for which he returned to his native Spain.

“Happy Days! Missed riding my bike so bad,” Prado posted on social media.

Prado entered the season with high expectations after signing with Monster Energy Kawasaki for the full 2025 SuperMotocross League schedule, but his first two Supercross efforts failed to produce a top-10 finish. He was 14th in the season opener in Anaheim, California, and 12th in San Diego.

A timeline for his return has not been announced, but he and the team are likely eyeing a return for the Pro Motocross season, which begins May 24, 2025, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Prado won the European outdoor, MXGP championship in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024), so this riding style is better suited to the Spanish rider.

