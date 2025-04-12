2025 Supercross Round 13 Philadelphia LIVE Updates, leaderboard, news, results
Bookmark this page for live updates from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Rain has stopped in Philadelphia but there is still standing water around the track. Most riders spoken to this week, think this track will behave like Seattle with loose dirt and deep ruts, but certainly less mud than they faced in Foxborough last week.
Free Practice has been canceled and qualification pushed back slightly to allow the track to dry but the afternoon program will still begin at 3:00 p.m.
As we wait for qualification, check out some of the stories you may have missed:
