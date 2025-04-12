2025 Supercross Round 13 Philadelphia LIVE Updates, leaderboard, news, results

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Benny Bloss Beta Motorcycles - SX-Detroit-Rd-6-21 cropped.jpg
Benny Bloss renews with Beta Motorcycles
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA HOCKEY: MAR 21 DI Women's Frozen Four - Minnesota vs Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s Laila Edwards is quickly establishing herself as future face of women’s hockey
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcvcpreax_250412.jpg
Takeaways from City’s stunning comeback v. Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoaloreily_250412.jpg
O’Reilly strikes Man City 5-2 up over Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoalmcatee_250412.jpg
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Benny Bloss Beta Motorcycles - SX-Detroit-Rd-6-21 cropped.jpg
Benny Bloss renews with Beta Motorcycles
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA HOCKEY: MAR 21 DI Women's Frozen Four - Minnesota vs Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s Laila Edwards is quickly establishing herself as future face of women’s hockey
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcvcpreax_250412.jpg
Takeaways from City’s stunning comeback v. Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoaloreily_250412.jpg
O’Reilly strikes Man City 5-2 up over Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoalmcatee_250412.jpg
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Supercross Round 13 Philadelphia LIVE Updates, leaderboard, news, results

Bookmark this page for live updates from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Lincoln Field.jpg

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Rain has stopped in Philadelphia but there is still standing water around the track. Most riders spoken to this week, think this track will behave like Seattle with loose dirt and deep ruts, but certainly less mud than they faced in Foxborough last week.

Free Practice has been canceled and qualification pushed back slightly to allow the track to dry but the afternoon program will still begin at 3:00 p.m.

Updates
Further Reading
By
Dan Beaver
  

As we wait for qualification, check out some of the stories you may have missed:

More SuperMotocross News

Benny Bloss renews with Beta Motorcycles
Monster Energy SX video game features major upgrades

Chase Sexton controls his SX fate

Philadelphia Supercross preview

Philadelphia betting odds

Eli Tomac on May 2025 return

What riders said after Foxborough

Foxborough Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results

Jason Anderson to miss remainder of SX

Joey Savatgy returns to SX in Foxborough

Dean Wilson to fill in at Honda HRC