Christian Anderson scores 27 points as No. 19 Texas Tech beats LSU 82-58 for Tigers’ 1st loss

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 14
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Kansas
Peterson returns from injury with 17 points, leading No. 21 KU past Mizzou despite flu-like symptoms
NFL: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

ChiefsvsTexansHLs12-7.jpg
Highlights: Texans’ defense steps up vs. Chiefs
Azeez12-7.jpg
Al-Shaair’s wild INT seals Texans’ win over Chiefs
nbc_fnia_speedround_251207.jpg
Speed Round: NFL Week 14 Superlatives

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 14
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Kansas
Peterson returns from injury with 17 points, leading No. 21 KU past Mizzou despite flu-like symptoms
NFL: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

ChiefsvsTexansHLs12-7.jpg
Highlights: Texans’ defense steps up vs. Chiefs
Azeez12-7.jpg
Al-Shaair’s wild INT seals Texans’ win over Chiefs
nbc_fnia_speedround_251207.jpg
Speed Round: NFL Week 14 Superlatives

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Christian Anderson scores 27 points as No. 19 Texas Tech beats LSU 82-58 for Tigers’ 1st loss

  
Published December 8, 2025 12:07 AM
NCAA Basketball: Wyoming at Texas Tech

Nov 30, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) with the ball in the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson had 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Texas Tech handed LSU its first loss, blowing out the Tigers 82-58 on Sunday.

J.T. Toppin added 11 points and 15 rebounds while LeJuan Watts had 15 points and 10 boards for the Red Raiders (7-2) in front of a decidedly pro-Texas Tech crowd on a neutral court at Dickies Arena.

DJ Thomas Jr. scored 13 points and Mike Nwoko had 10 as the only players in double figures for the Tigers (8-1), who shot 26% in the first half and trailed 47-26 at the break in their first game against a ranked opponent.

Both of Texas Tech’s losses are to Top 25 teams, including a 30-point loss to No. 1 Purdue in the Bahamas two weeks ago.

Anderson and Jaylen Petty combined for all the points on a 10-2 run for a 33-13 lead with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Petty was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and scored 11 points.

Atwell helped the Red Raiders build a nine-point lead in the first four minutes with a pair of 3-pointers on either side of a bucket by Anderson, who scored 20 points before halftime.

Australian guard Max Mackinnon missed all nine shots and scored two points, the second time this season the Portland transfer has been limited to just a pair of free throws. The Tigers shot 33% and were just 4 of 24 from long range.

Up next

Both teams play at neutral sites again Saturday. LSU faces SMU in New Orleans, while Texas Tech will be in Dallas against No. 25 Arkansas.