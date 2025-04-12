Benny Bloss renews with Beta Motorcycles

Benny Bloss has extended his contract with Beta Motorcycles through the 2026 season.

Bloss became Beta’s first Supercross rider in the 2024 season with the manufacturer’s debut and ushered them to a 15th-place finish in the Monster Energy Supercross Series on the strength of two top-10 finishes. Bloss’ best finish in 2024 was eighth in Nashville. His first top-10 was scored on the hybrid track at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am beyond excited to be continuing with Beta for another year,” said Benny Bloss in a news release. “I have really enjoyed these two seasons with the team so far. Everyone works together so well, and it really feels like one big family. I know I’m capable of better results and look forward to achieving those with this great team.”

In 2025, Bloss has progressively improved in recent rounds with top-10s in the last three races. Bloss finished 10th in Birmingham, ninth in Seattle, and a season-best seventh last week in Foxborough.

“Benny has proven to be a key part of our program,” said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager. “His experience, work ethic, and feedback are invaluable, and we’re thrilled to continue building with him for the future. We believe great things are ahead.”

