NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA
How to Watch UConn vs South Carolina Women’s National Championship Game 2025: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300
Kyle Larson to have a new pit crew at Darlington
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

LIVE: 2025 Supercross Round 12 Foxborough updates, leaderboard, news, results

Bookmark this page for live updates of Round 12 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
SMX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough stadium sign.JPG

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Heavy rain is heading for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which forced changes to the Monster Energy Supercross series schedule.

Free Practice was canceled Friday night and on Saturday, the series eliminated one of the two qualification sessions.

One of the biggest news items this week was the announcement that Jason Anderson will skip the remaining six rounds of supercross for ‘ongoing health concerns’.

Updates
Further Reading
By
Dan Beaver
  

While we wait for the sole qualification session to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET, check out some recent posts.

More SuperMotocross News

Jason Anderson out for remainder of SX
Joey Savatgy returns to SX in Foxborough

Dean Wilson to fill in at Honda HRC

Foxborough Supercross preview

Foxborough betting odds

What riders said after Seattle

Seattle 450 Results | 250 Results

Haiden Deegan, Julien Beaumer argue in Seattle

Jordon Smith returns in Seattle

Haiden Deegan arrested for street racing