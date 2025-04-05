LIVE: 2025 Supercross Round 12 Foxborough updates, leaderboard, news, results
Bookmark this page for live updates of Round 12 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Heavy rain is heading for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which forced changes to the Monster Energy Supercross series schedule.
Free Practice was canceled Friday night and on Saturday, the series eliminated one of the two qualification sessions.
One of the biggest news items this week was the announcement that Jason Anderson will skip the remaining six rounds of supercross for ‘ongoing health concerns’.
While we wait for the sole qualification session to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET, check out some recent posts.
