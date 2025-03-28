Jordon Smith set to return in Seattle Supercross

This week, Jordon Smith returns to action in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West division at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Smith was injured in a crash in the Arlington, Texas, Triple Crown race when he crashed in the whoops, breaking four ribs, puncturing a lung, and suffering a laceration to his spleen.

The calendar worked in his favor. Since the series left Arlington four rounds ago, the 250 East riders have hosted two standalone rounds. There has also been an off-week in the schedule, which means Smith missed only the East / West Showdown in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“We are back,” Smith posted on social media. “Been working hard to get healed and back to race shape in the past 4 weeks. Thanks to all the doctors that had a part in helping me get back on the track, and my whole crew back at home with a special thanks to [Katie Smith] for taking care of Blair and [me]! See you guys in Seattle!”

Smith began the season strong with back-to-back podiums in Anaheim 1 and San Diego. He finished fourth in Anaheim 2 and gave Triumph its first victory in his fourth race with the team. Finishing last in the Arlington Triple Crown and missing one round dropped Smith to fifth in the championship standings, 44 points behind leader Haiden Deegan.

