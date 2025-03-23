Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Birmingham, Nate Thrasher wins

At Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, Nate Thrasher became the fifth winner in five rounds of Monster Energy Supercross 250 East competition and the ninth winner in 10 rounds of the East and West divisions combined — and he did so without winning a single feature.

Thrasher used consistency in the form of a podium sweep in the Olympic-style scoring of the Triple Crown format and won via a tiebreaker with RJ Hampshire, who entered the final race with the lead. Thrasher finished third in the first two rounds and was second in the final race. This was his second overall win after taking a late-race lead from Garrett Marchbanks in San Diego, California, in January 2024.

Hampshire entered the final race as the rider to beat, but he got hung up in traffic on the opening lap of the third race and completed Lap 1 in 10th. He progressed through the field rapidly until he got to fifth and could not close the distance on Daxton Bennick during the final seven trips around the track. Even so, he had a shot at victory. Bennick rode off course in the second half of the race and speculation abounded that the finish might be in question. Hampshire did not get a favorable opinion from the stewards.

Tom Vialle showed the same kind of consistency in Birmingham as he has all season, finishing second, fifth, and third in the three races. Vialle entered the round with a one-point advantage over second place in the championship, but the title battle took a dramatic turn in qualification when Max Anstie landed awkwardly and broke his fibula. Anstie could not continue, and Vialle left Birmingham with a 10-point lead over Hampshire. Vialle is the defending 250 East champion; Hampshire won the 2025 West championship.

Seth Hammaker’s chance of winning back-to-back races was dealt an early blow when he crashed on Lap 1 of Race 1. Relegated to the back of the pack, he came halfway through the field and finished ninth. No longer in control of his fate, Hammaker did all he could by winning the final two races before finishing fourth overall.

Bennick got off to a modest start with finishes of eighth and seventh in the first two races but found pace in the final feature. Given the slow start, he could be excused for wanting to pass the defending champion, Vialle, and he was a little over-enthusiastic in the middle stages while attempting a pass. Bennick might have drawn a penalty, but he used his head, did not gain an advantage, and maintained his position.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama:

Results

Overall Results

Race 1 Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Race 2 Results

Overall Results after Race 2

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Race 3 Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 Supercross East Rider Points

250 Supercross West Rider Points

250 Supercross Combined Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Birmingham:

1. Nate Thrasher, 3-3-2 (8)

2. RJ Hampshire, 1-2-5 (8)

3. Tom Vialle, 2-5-3 (10)

4. Seth Hammaker, 9-1-1 (11)

5. Daxton Bennick, 8-7-4 (19)

6. Maximus Vohland, 4-6-10 (20)

7. Chance Hymas, 6-10-6 (22)

8. Cullin Park, 10-9-7 (26)

9. Hardy Munoz, 7-11-8 (26)

10. Austin Forkner, 11-8-9 (28)

11. Carson Mumford, 5-4-21 (30)

12. Henry Miller, 12-14-11 (37)

13. Michael Hicks, 15-12-12 (39)

14. Lorenzo Locurcio, 16-13-14 (43)

15. Lance Kobusch, 14-18-13 (45)

16. Luke Neese, 13-17-18 (48)

17. Hamden Hudson, 18-16-15 (49)

18. Crockett Myers, 19-19-16 (54)

19. Nicholas Romano, 17-21-17 (55)

20. Gage Linville, 20-15-20 (55)

21. Lane Shaw, 22-20-19 (61)

22. Trevor Colip, 21-22-22 (65)

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results

Detroit 450 Results | 250E results

Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results

Daytona 450 Results | Daytona 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250E/W Results

Birmingham 450 Results

