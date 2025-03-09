Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Indianapolis, Cooper Webb threepeats

Cooper Webb dominated Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross series in Indianapolis, Indiana, and, with eight rounds remaining in the season, extended his points lead to 15. Webb led all 25 laps of the race and ultimately finished nearly eight and a half seconds in front of his teammate, Justin Cooper.

Webb now leads the series in victories, podiums, and average finishing order (2.7). His last six races have all ended in either first- or second-place results, and he has crossed under the checkered flag ahead of his principal rival, Chase Sexton, in the last five rounds.

After getting off to a slow start in the first four rounds, Justin Cooper earned top-five finishes in his last four attempts. Three of these were fourth-place finishes, but he couldn’t find the podium until Saturday night in Indiana. Benefitting from a late-race mistake by Sexton, Cooper finished second in the round.

Sexton continues to make costly mistakes. He was caught in a deep sand section in Lucas Oil Stadium while trying to be conservative Saturday night at a reduced speed. That dropped him from second to third, with pressure coming from behind from one of the most aggressive riders in the field, Justin Barcia.

Barcia scored his best result of the 2025 season with a fourth-place finish. He earned the holeshot but handed the lead to Webb on Lap 1. Listed at +462 in opening raw odds by NXTBets.com, he nearly converted that into a big payout for bettors. Barcia was in a podium position through the first 15 laps before Cooper passed him for the coveted position.

Coming off his first podium of 2025. Aaron Plessinger scored a second consecutive top-five in fifth. His first seven rounds netted an average finish of 12.3.

Finishing 17th after advancing directly into the Main via his heat race for the second straight week, Kevin Moranz scored his best finish of the season.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order:

1. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

2. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

3. Chase Sexton, KTM

4. Justin Barcia, GasGas *

5. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

6. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

7. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

8. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

9. Justin Hill, KTM

10. Shane McElrath, Honda

11. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

12. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

13. Benny Bloss, Beta

14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

15. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

17. Kevin Moranz, KTM

18. Jerry Robin, Yamaha

19. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

20. Jeremy Hand, Honda

21. Anthony Rodriguez, KTM

22. Joey Savatgy, Honda

* Holeshot

