 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dak Prescott
Vikings vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jordon Smith podium.JPG
Jordon Smith prepares for 450 Triumph debut
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Jalen Hurts, Emeka Egbuka, Tony Pollard headline Week 15’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sunsthunder_251210.jpg
Thunder should ‘handle business’ against Suns
nbc_bte_titans49ers_251210.jpg
Will 49ers cover a big number vs. Titans?
USATSI_27767822_copy.jpg
Brissett should do enough for ARI to cover vs. HOU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dak Prescott
Vikings vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jordon Smith podium.JPG
Jordon Smith prepares for 450 Triumph debut
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Jalen Hurts, Emeka Egbuka, Tony Pollard headline Week 15’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sunsthunder_251210.jpg
Thunder should ‘handle business’ against Suns
nbc_bte_titans49ers_251210.jpg
Will 49ers cover a big number vs. Titans?
USATSI_27767822_copy.jpg
Brissett should do enough for ARI to cover vs. HOU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Spurs cover spread against Lakers minus Wemby?

December 10, 2025 11:35 AM
Though the Spurs remain without Victor Wembanyama, Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick have several reasons why they're backing San Antonio to cover the +7.5 spread against the Lakers.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_sunsthunder_251210.jpg
01:42
Thunder should ‘handle business’ against Suns
nbc_nba_nykraptors_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi
nbc_roto_wagner_251209.jpg
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
nbc_roto_queen_251209.jpg
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
nbc_roto_castle_251209.jpg
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_nbacupqfpvw_251209.jpg
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingright_251209.jpg
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingwrong_251209.jpg
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6dkseg_251209.jpg
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
01:36
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
01:36
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
01:37
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251208.jpg
02:54
McGrady, Scalabrine reveal their NBA Cup picks
nbc_nba_phxminn_2minhl_251208_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns snap T’Wolves’ 5-game win streak
nbc_nba_wolvespostgame_251208.jpg
01:39
Why Timberwolves need to utilize Edwards in clutch
nbc_nba_gillespieintv_251208.jpg
03:08
Gillespie recaps Suns’ win over Timberwolves
nbc_nba_postgame_sunsanalysis_v2_251208.jpg
02:18
Suns show poise under pressure vs. Timberwolves
nbc_nba_markwilliamsintv_251208.jpg
59
Williams: Suns been about ‘toughness’ all year
nbc_nba_sacvsind_251208.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Pacers top Kings in seesaw 4th quarter
nbc_nba_ogharden_251208.jpg
04:41
Rivers: Harden is 3rd best shooting guard ever
nbc_nba_ogthunder_251208.jpg
10:04
Should the Thunder go for the wins record?
nbc_nba_oglebronlakers_251208.jpg
03:24
James’ greatness doesn’t end with points streak
nbc_nba_ogcp3rehash_251208.jpg
09:46
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
nbc_nba_wolvestalk_251208.jpg
05:24
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
nbc_nba_wolvespreview_251208.jpg
03:08
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves
nbc_nba_sunspreview_251208.jpg
02:11
Brooks has ‘shifted the culture’ for Suns

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_titans49ers_251210.jpg
01:38
Will 49ers cover a big number vs. Titans?
USATSI_27767822_copy.jpg
01:50
Brissett should do enough for ARI to cover vs. HOU
nbc_fnia_week15previews_251210.jpg
07:07
LAC-KC, GB-DEN lead best matchups of Week 15
nbc_fnia_rivers_251210.jpg
04:16
Colts signing Rivers is ‘desperation move’
nbc_fnia_snfprevmindal_251210.jpg
05:54
‘No chance’ DAL makes playoffs without win vs. MIN
nbc_fnia_onemonthtogonfc_251210.jpg
02:54
Lions face ‘uphill battle’ to win NFC North
USATSI_27773850_copy.jpg
02:50
Bills have chance to make ‘statement’ against Pats
nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
01:14
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
09:26
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
08:29
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest
nbc_pft_miketomlin_251210.jpg
03:00
Tomlin: ‘I’ve been on the hot seat for 19 years’
nbc_pff_2025heisman_251210.jpg
01:50
Breaking down the Heisman Trophy finalists
nbc_pff_vikingscowboys_251210.jpg
01:45
Top impact players in Vikings-Cowboys SNF matchup
nbc_pff_cfbplayoffpreview_251210.jpg
02:02
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
nbc_pff_armynavy_251210.jpg
01:21
Army-Navy storylines, history, statistics to watch
nbc_pft_pickenseffort_251210.jpg
08:00
Should Cowboys be concerned with Pickens’ effort?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251210.jpg
12:50
PFT Power Rankings: HOU, rises, SEA stands tall
nbc_pft_priversisback_251210.jpg
05:33
Rivers signs with Colts in ‘stunning’ move
nbc_pft_pickensschotty_251210.jpg
05:30
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort
nbc_pft_afcplayoffgrabbag_251210.jpg
08:48
Are Chiefs or Ravens more likely to miss playoffs?
nbc_pft_jonesconvo_251210.jpg
03:32
Do Colts want Jones to be long-term quarterback?
nbc_pft_comebackodds_251210.jpg
03:36
Analyzing Rivers’ chances to win CPOY
nbc_pft_catchrule_251210.jpg
04:25
NFL’s catch rule raises questions
nbc_pft_coltsoptions_251210.jpg
07:37
Who were Colts’ options besides Rivers?
nbc_pft_riverahofcase_251210.jpg
05:46
How return could impact Rivers’ HOF candidacy
nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_wagler_251209.jpg
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_underwoodintv_251209.jpg
02:55
Underwood: Illini ‘chop wood’ against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_appoll_v2_251209.jpg
02:27
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
nbc_cbb_thortonintv_251209.jpg
04:32
OSU’s Thornton is all about loyalty