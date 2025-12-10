Fallout of Alonso's reported signing with BAL

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olympic sports weekend preview: Lindsey Vonn returns, Rivalry Series concludes
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jets vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Lawrence has ‘turned a corner’ for Jaguars
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
Ingram continuing ‘tremendous’ run for Raptors
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olympic sports weekend preview: Lindsey Vonn returns, Rivalry Series concludes
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jets vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Lawrence has ‘turned a corner’ for Jaguars
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
Ingram continuing ‘tremendous’ run for Raptors
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Fallout of Alonso's reported signing with BAL
December 10, 2025 02:56 PM
Eric Samulski dives into Pete Alonso's reported signing with the Baltimore Orioles and what fantasy managers can expect as he shifts to Camden Yards.
Related Videos
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
01:45
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
02:26
Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
02:09
Snell ‘top-five pitcher in the game’ when healthy
02:11
Is Naylor a top first baseman in fantasy for 2026?
01:18
Bet on Mariners over Blue Jays in Game 3 of ALCS
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
01:42
Dodgers are ‘inevitable’ in race for the NL title
Latest Clips
07:37
Lawrence has ‘turned a corner’ for Jaguars
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
01:44
Ingram continuing ‘tremendous’ run for Raptors
01:17
Daniels won’t play for Commanders against Giants
01:36
Magic increasing Banchero’s minutes amid return
01:26
Report: Benson out for season with knee injury
01:45
Bet on Madsen to a have big LA Bowl vs. Washington
02:07
Oregon will ‘impose their will’ vs. JMU
01:36
Ole Miss has ‘something to prove’ vs. Tulane
02:22
Miami vs. Texas A&M is a true toss-up
01:42
Expect Alabama and Oklahoma to clear low total
04:33
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
03:05
Can Rivers win Comeback Player of the Year award?
04:23
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
05:32
Timberwolves ‘taking a hit’ in new-look West
04:49
Stafford’s 2025 season similar to Rivers in 2020
04:21
Analyzing League of A-holes playoff bracket
13:51
Stick with Jeanty, bench Pollard in Week 15
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
05:21
What to make of Kuminga’s DNP for Warriors
05:45
Raptors look ‘fatigued’ amid recent slump
12:06
Rivers ‘most compelling story’ in NFL
10:35
Don’t abandon McLaurin, Smith, Johnson in Week 15
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
30
Watch women’s college hoops on NBC and Peacock
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
10:46
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
02:02
Can Spurs cover spread against Lakers minus Wemby?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue