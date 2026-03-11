Ty Masterpool out of Supercross for shoulder and ankle surgery, may return for Pro Motocross

While preparing for Round 7 of the SuperMotocross World Championship in Arlington, Texas, Ty Masterpool dislocated his shoulder. After further evaluation, it was determined he has a torn labrum that requires surgery, which means Masterpool is out of the 450 division after one race.

In a social media post, Masterpool detailed the injury: “I was here at the facility testing with the team, testing a 250, and [my] shoulder just got yanked forward, and it popped out the first time I ever popped my shoulder out, so kind of weird for it to come out like that,” Masterpool said. “But yeah, shout out to Bobby [Fisher], the team manager, he popped it back in pretty quick. So, I was good that [it] wasn’t out for too long. And then later that week, we were just doing PT, and I tried to ride, and [my] shoulder was just pretty ... it was just too unstable. So, [the] team and I thought it was best to miss the home race [in Arlington] and get ready for Daytona, which was the weekend after. And meanwhile, MRI report came back and doc said, I have a pretty big tear in my labrum as well as some other damage.”

Ty Masterpool's only start in 2026 came in Seattle, where he finished 18th. Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Since Masterpool will be off the bike for three to six months to heal from shoulder surgery, he decided to have surgery on his ankles also to repair the weakness that he has experienced throughout his life.

“Pretty much just had bad ankles my whole life,” Masterpool said. “I was just born with them. Like, for example, whenever I would go to a trampoline park whenever I was a kid, like I couldn’t even walk the next day, I’d be in so much pain. So, like pretty much every day I ride supercross, I’m in quite a bit of pain, but I mean, I’ve just managed to be able to block that out and push through it and not let it hinder me at all. To me, [there was] no point of getting surgery and being out for that long with that. But since I have to be out for a while [after shoulder surgery], I thought I would just fix the ankles, and I feel like I’ll be able to be a better athlete with them fixed as well.”

Masterpool made one start this season with Gizmo Yamaha Racing. He finished 18th in Seattle.

“I didn’t even get to show myself, Masterpool continued. “So, yeah, I’ve kind of been [having] a rough couple of weeks.”

A three-month recovery could have Masterpool back on the bike as early as mid-June, in time to finish the outdoor season. A six-month recovery would ensure that he misses the entire Pro Motocross schedule.

Last year, Masterpool qualified for the SuperMotocross Playoffs in the 250 division and scored top-five finishes in the last two races.

