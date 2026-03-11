 Skip navigation
Top News

Italy v England - Guinness Six Nations 2026
Italy topple England for the first time in Six Nations history
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 450 Ty Masterpool closeup.jpg
Ty Masterpool out of Supercross for shoulder and ankle surgery, may return for Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool B - Italy v United States
What Team USA needs to advance in the World Baseball Classic: Tiebreaker scenarios explained
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

nbc_nba_enjoydkhit_260311.jpg
Look for Miller to have redemption game vs. Kings
nbc_nba_tatumisgod_260311.jpg
Could Tatum’s return affect Brown’s legacy?
nbc_roto_regsznwin_260311.jpg
Croucher: ‘Rams will be the best team in football’

Jackson celebrates Adebayo's 'really cool moment'

March 11, 2026 10:18 AM
Jason Jackson joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his experience calling Bam Adebayo's historic 83-point performance during the Miami Heat's victory against the Washington Wizards.

nbc_dps_bamadebayo83_260311.jpg
06:17
Unpacking Adebayo’s ‘incredible’ 83-point game
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260310.jpg
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
nbc_dps_chiefsfreeagency_260310.jpg
04:45
Chiefs re-sign Kelce, add Walker in free agency
nbc_dps_nflfreeagency_260310.jpg
08:18
Linderbaum, Willis lead first wave of free agency
nbc_dps_nuggetsthunder_260310.jpg
03:58
SGA has his MVP moment against Nuggets
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintr_260309.jpg
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’
crosby.jpg
05:17
BAL opts for Crosby’s track record over NFL draft
kylermurraycolts.jpg
12:18
Should Colts take ‘calculated risk,’ sign Murray?
college_sports_dp.jpg
09:15
What will Trump’s college sports meeting lead to?
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_260306.jpg
15:04
Does Doncic need to improve his body language?
nbc_dps_ianrapoportinterview_260306.jpg
15:48
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines
nbc_dps_michaelsilverinterview_260305.jpg
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260304.jpg
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260303.jpg
16:58
Quarterback carousel set to dominate NFL offseason
fifa.jpg
17:18
Bennett: World Cup is a ‘mirror to our world’
bird.jpg
20:02
Miller: Bird would ‘dominate’ in any NBA era
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260302.jpg
15:08
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_260302.jpg
12:47
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
nbc_dps_davidmontgomerytrade_260302.jpg
02:53
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans
nbc_dps_firealarm_260302.jpg
06:07
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_260227.jpg
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
nbc_dps_danieljeremiahinterview_260227.jpg
16:38
Jeremiah: ‘Good gap’ between Mendoza and Simpson
lovenotredamethumbnailmattmiller.jpg
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
nbc_dps_patfordeinterview_260225.jpg
15:23
Forde: Men’s hockey gold medal game ‘cinematic’
nbc_dps_dponabs_260225.jpg
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
nbc_dps_dponkonnorgriffin_260225.jpg
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260224.jpg
19:24
Miller: Celtics are ‘scariest team’ in the East
nbc_dps_jayonrait_260224.jpg
08:30
Is United States now hockey capital of the world?
nfl_dps_replayflags_260224.jpg
08:59
NFL could open ‘Pandora’s box’ with replay flags
nbc_dps_qboptions_260224.jpg
05:26
Could Tua, Lamar be on the move this offseason?

nbc_nba_enjoydkhit_260311.jpg
04:14
Look for Miller to have redemption game vs. Kings
nbc_nba_tatumisgod_260311.jpg
06:03
Could Tatum’s return affect Brown’s legacy?
nbc_roto_regsznwin_260311.jpg
02:04
Croucher: ‘Rams will be the best team in football’
nbc_bte_big12_260311.jpg
01:57
Can any team upset Arizona in Big 12 Tournament?
Big_East_tourney_260311.jpg
02:11
St. John’s a strong bet to win Big East over UConn
SEC_tourney_260311.jpg
02:11
Arkansas headlines plus-money SEC tournament bets
nbc_roto_kwiii_260311.jpg
01:57
Can Walker stay healthy to reach 1000 yards in KC?
nbc_csu_wshchenalreax_260311.jpg
03:15
Commanders reportedly get ‘thumper’ in Chenal
nbc_csu_nyjsmithreax_260311.jpg
09:02
Simms: Geno a ‘top-notch thrower of the football’
nbc_csu_crosbyreax_260311.jpg
14:55
Unpacking failed trade between Raiders, Ravens
nbc_wnba_cbadeadline_260311.jpg
20:06
WNBA season ‘in jeopardy’ with no agreed-upon CBA
nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
03:42
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
07:22
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
02:14
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal
nbc_pft_crosbyvalue_260311.jpg
05:50
Will Crosby’s trade value be the same?
nbc_pft_balangle_260311.jpg
03:46
Hendrickson ‘an obvious’ option for Ravens
nbc_pft_romeodoubspatriots_260311.jpg
02:55
What to make of Patriots reportedly signing Doubs
nbc_pft_isiahpachecolions_260311.jpg
04:20
Pacheco reportedly signs with Lions
nbc_pft_lvrimpact_260311.jpg
07:13
What will Raiders do with reported signings?
nbc_pft_freeagentscardinals_260311.jpg
07:17
Cardinals could be good landing spot for Cousins
nbc_pft_jetsfuture_260311.jpg
03:57
Glenn and Jets must ‘stabilize’ the organization
nbc_pft_genosmithjets_260311.jpg
07:31
Why Geno can have a ‘bounce-back’ year with Jets
nbc_pft_bradyangle_260311.jpg
03:28
How will Brady, Raiders handle Crosby situation?
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyinjury_260311.jpg
14:45
How did physical factor into Ravens backing out?
nbc_pft_ravensbackingout_260311.jpg
10:27
Why did Ravens back out of Crosby trade?
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbynews_260311.jpg
05:20
Ravens out of Crosby trade in ‘crazy’ development
nbc_nba_minnlal_digitalhit_260310.jpg
01:10
Lakers overcome ‘ugly’ start to beat Timberwolves
nbc_nba_minlal_260310.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Lakers put the clamps on T’Wolves
nbc_nba_lukapostgame_260310.jpg
01:09
Doncic: Lakers showed incredible fight vs MIN
nbc_nba_chivgsw_260310.jpg
01:57
HLs: Buzelis catches fire in OT win over Warriors