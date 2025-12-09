 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies' Rob Thomson
Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 1-year extension after 4 straight trips to playoffs
Edwin Diaz
Edwin Díaz reportedly agrees to 3-year, $69M deal with World Series champion Dodgers, leaves Mets
Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
caltonthumb.jpg
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Miami's offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic

December 9, 2025 12:15 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why the Miami Heat's offense could lead to the over successfully hitting on the game total against the Orlando Magic.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
01:36
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
01:36
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
01:37
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251208.jpg
02:54
McGrady, Scalabrine reveal their NBA Cup picks
nbc_nba_phxminn_2minhl_251208_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns snap T’Wolves’ 5-game win streak
nbc_nba_wolvespostgame_251208.jpg
01:39
Why Timberwolves need to utilize Edwards in clutch
nbc_nba_gillespieintv_251208.jpg
03:08
Gillespie recaps Suns’ win over Timberwolves
nbc_nba_postgame_sunsanalysis_v2_251208.jpg
02:18
Suns show poise under pressure vs. Timberwolves
nbc_nba_markwilliamsintv_251208.jpg
59
Williams: Suns been about ‘toughness’ all year
nbc_nba_sacvsind_251208.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Pacers top Kings in seesaw 4th quarter
nbc_nba_ogharden_251208.jpg
04:41
Rivers: Harden is 3rd best shooting guard ever
nbc_nba_ogthunder_251208.jpg
10:04
Should the Thunder go for the wins record?
nbc_nba_oglebronlakers_251208.jpg
03:24
James’ greatness doesn’t end with points streak
nbc_nba_ogcp3rehash_251208.jpg
09:46
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
nbc_nba_wolvestalk_251208.jpg
05:24
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
nbc_nba_wolvespreview_251208.jpg
03:08
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves
nbc_nba_sunspreview_251208.jpg
02:11
Brooks has ‘shifted the culture’ for Suns
nbc_nba_wingstopmoments_251208.jpg
04:39
Around the NBA: LeBron’s scoring streak ends
nbc_nba_chrispaul_251208.jpg
04:46
Will Paul’s split with LAC ‘stain’ his legacy?
nbc_roto_harden_251208.jpg
01:11
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list
nbc_roto_og_251208.jpg
01:49
Anunoby’s return a huge boost for Knicks
zac_lavine.jpg
04:47
Expect LaVine, Edwards, Vassell to rack up points
nbc_nba_flowerstrends_251208.jpg
04:59
Mavericks offense trending in positive direction
nbc_nba_askkbluka_251208.jpg
03:33
Doncic winning a title ‘changes everything’
Michael_Porter_Jr.jpg
06:22
Pistons should look into Porter Jr. at deadline
nbc_nba_allnba_251208.jpg
09:55
Giannis, Curry may miss All-NBA 65-game threshold
nbc_nba_youngcores51_251208.jpg
09:52
Thunder, Spurs have top two young cores in NBA
nbc_nba_topyoungcores_251208.jpg
08:19
Hawks, Blazers among top young cores in the NBA

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_bte_jetsjags_251209.jpg
01:38
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_bte_raiderseagles-251209.jpg
01:27
Can the Eagles or Raiders be trusted in Week 15?
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
pattie.jpg
01:59
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_roto_billpatriot_251209.jpg
01:48
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total
HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
02:33
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
12:41
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
07:40
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers
PFTHarbaughCatch12-9.jpg
09:08
Harbaugh: NFL catch rule ‘clear as mud’
nbc_pft_riverschat_251209.jpg
04:43
What do Rivers reports mean for Colts?
nbc_pft_eaglessound_251209.jpg
07:31
Eagles not playing playoff-caliber football
nbc_pft_hurtsperformance_251209.jpg
04:49
Hurts’ turnovers plague Eagles in loss to Chargers
nbc_pft_shedeur_sanders_remain_starter_251209.jpg
01:42
Shedeur to start rest of season for Browns
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_jones_penalty_251209.jpg
04:52
Harbaugh: NFL admitted mistake on Jones penalty
nbc_pft_brownandhurts_251209.jpg
06:07
Is Brown at fault for Hurts’ fourth quarter pick?
nbc_pft_chargersdefense_251209.jpg
10:46
Analyzing Chargers’ defensive success vs. Eagles
PatsPFT12-9.jpg
11:15
Patriots can clinch AFC East with win over Bills
nbc_pft_dejeanhit_251209.jpg
03:20
DeJean decides not to hit Herbert on sideline
nbc_pft_chargersconvo_251209.jpg
11:44
Herbert plays through injury to help LAC beat PHI
nbc_roto_wilsonv2_251208.jpg
01:32
Will Wilson sustain star production?
nbc_pl_wolvsmu_plupdate_251208.jpg
04:02
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves