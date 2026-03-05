Sentnor knocks in USWNT's first goal vs. Canada

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ciezki scores 22, Indiana women rally from 20-point deficit, beat Nebraska at Big Ten tourney
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
WNBA executive committee meets, Stewart says players still unified amid CBA talks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ciezki scores 22, Indiana women rally from 20-point deficit, beat Nebraska at Big Ten tourney
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
WNBA executive committee meets, Stewart says players still unified amid CBA talks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Sentnor knocks in USWNT's first goal vs. Canada
March 4, 2026 08:13 PM
Ally Sentnor settles the corner kick and finds the back of the net to give the Stars and Stripes a 1-0 against Canada in SheBelieves Cup action.
Latest Clips
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
07:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
01:08
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin
02:47
Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
05:17
Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska
07:45
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
01:33
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
11:43
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 29
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue