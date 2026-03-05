 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy says it’s a shame Jon Rahm has rejected a ‘generous’ European peace offering
2026 Big Ten Women's Basketball Championships
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Ciezki scores 22, Indiana women rally from 20-point deficit, beat Nebraska at Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_greenpostgameintv_260304.jpg
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)

March 4, 2026 08:53 PM
Watch full-match highlights from the US women's national team taking on Canada in the Group Stage of the SheBelieves Cup at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio.

nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_greenpostgameintv_260304.jpg
01:08
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin
nbc_soccer_uswgoalone_260304.jpg
01:20
Sentnor knocks in USWNT’s first goal vs. Canada
Screenshot_2026-03-04_202629.jpg
02:47
Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting
nbc_pl_carrick_260304.jpg
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
nbc_pl_plupdate_260304.jpg
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_wcbb_iuvneb_2600304.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska
nbc_wcbb_iuvnebpostgame_260304.jpg
07:45
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
nbc_iuvneb_postgameintviucoach_260304.jpg
01:33
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska
nbc_dlb_mikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260304.jpg
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_260304.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_newreview_260304.jpg
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulwhuhls_260304.jpg
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_mcnottlites_260304.jpg
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260304.jpg
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
nbc_pl_coldpalmer_260304.jpg
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoaltwo_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_joaohatty_260304.jpg
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_cheavfc_260304.jpg
11:43
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 29