No. 3 Michigan vs. Iowa predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 5

Fresh off securing the outright Big Ten regular-season title, the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines (27-2, 17-1) travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (20-9, 10-8). Under coach Dusty May, Michigan is aiming to finish a perfect road record in conference play, a feat not accomplished by a Big Ten team since 1976. The Wolverines take the court riding a 13-game winning streak and boasting one of the nation’s most efficient offenses, averaging 89 points per game.

Iowa, playing their home finale, is looking to rebound from a tough 71-69 upset loss to Penn State, which dropped the Hawkeyes into a tie for eighth in the Big Ten standings. Iowa is led by Bennett Stirtz, who is averaging 20.5 points per game. He undoubtedly will be the primary focal point for a Michigan defense that ranks in the Top 5 nationally. The Hawkeyes are 14-2 at home this season.

Michigan’s size advantage with 7-foot-3 Aday Mara and 6-foot-9 Morez Johnson Jr. is expected to test Iowa, but the Hawkeyes are hoping for a little magic on Senior Night. The stakes are high for each as Michigan looks to continue to make its case for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and Iowa looks to climb in the Big Ten standings and put another Quad 1 win on their NCAA Tournament resume.

Michigan has a record of 11-1 in Q1 games and is 12-1 in Q2. Iowa is 3-7 in Q1 and 7-1 in Quad 2 games. The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in KenPom and No. 2 in the NET. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 23 in KenPom and 26th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Michigan at Iowa

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Michigan at Iowa

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines (-425), Iowa Hawkeyes (+330)

Michigan Wolverines (-425), Iowa Hawkeyes (+330) Spread: Michigan -9.5

Michigan -9.5 Total: 146.5 points

This game opened Michigan -9.5 with the Total set at 145.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Michigan at Iowa

Michigan Wolverines

G Nimari Burnett

G Elliot Cadeau

G Yaxel Lendoborg

F Morez Johnson Jr.

C Aday Mara

Iowa Hawkeyes

G Bennett Stirtz

G Tavion Banks

G Kael Combs

F Cooper Koch

F Cam Manyawu

Injury Report: Michigan at Iowa

Michigan Wolverines

L.J. Cason (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Ricky Liburd (redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Winters Grady (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Iowa Hawkeyes

Peyton McCollum (foot) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Michigan at Iowa

Iowa is 14-2 at home this season

Michigan is 10-0 on the road this season

Michigan is 15-14 ATS overall this season / 4-6 ATS on the road

Iowa is 17-12 ATS overall this season / 9-7 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 17 of Iowa’s 28 games this season (17-11)

The OVER has cashed in 11 of Michigan’s 29 games this season (11-18)

Iowa has covered the spread in the last 2 and 4 of the last 5 games against Michigan

Bennett Stirtz has scored 22 or more points in 4 of his last 5 games and 6 of his last 7 games

has scored 22 or more points in 4 of his last 5 games and 6 of his last 7 games Aday Mara is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game this season but has NOT pulled down 7 or more rebounds in any of his last 3 games

is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game this season but has NOT pulled down 7 or more rebounds in any of his last 3 games Elliot Cadeau has 5+ assists in 11 straight games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between Michigan at Iowa:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Iowa +9.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Iowa +9.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 146.5

