 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton
Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4

Top Clips

nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_wcbb_iuvnebpostgame_260304.jpg
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
nbc_iuvneb_postgameintviucoach_260304.jpg
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton
Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4

Top Clips

nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_wcbb_iuvnebpostgame_260304.jpg
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
nbc_iuvneb_postgameintviucoach_260304.jpg
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska

March 4, 2026 05:43 PM
Indiana showed its toughness by erasing a 20-point deficit to beat Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Related Videos

nbc_wcbb_iuvnebpostgame_260304.jpg
07:45
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
nbc_iuvneb_postgameintviucoach_260304.jpg
01:33
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska
nbc_wbb_marquetteV2_260301.jpg
04:58
HLs: Marquette holds off Providence on the road
butler_parkinson.jpg
04:22
Butler Bulldogs are ‘peaking at the right time’
seton_hall_3_1.jpg
01:20
Highlights: Bulldogs win third in a row in upset
new_mpx.jpg
01:22
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
nbc_wbb_mikaylablakes_260301.jpg
03:16
Women’s bracket projects to turn up the heat
nbc_wbb_draftkings_260301.jpg
01:40
Is there value in betting UConn for title?
bascoe.jpg
04:39
Highlights: Villanova waxes Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_pollreact_260226.jpg
03:01
UConn, UCLA stand atop WBB picture
nbc_wcbb_endofovertime_260225.jpg
02:11
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending
nbc_wcbb_michosu_highlight_260225.jpg
06:03
Highlights: Michigan beats OSU in thriller
cambridge_thumb.jpg
01:54
OSU forces OT vs. UM in miraculous fashion
nbc_bte_womenjohnwooden_260225.jpg
01:19
Strong remains runaway favorite for Wooden Award
nbc_wcbb_big10promo_260223.jpg
15
2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament on Peacock, NBCSN
nbc_wcbb_bigeastpromo_260223.jpg
15
2026 Big East Women’s Tournament on Peacock, NBCSN
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260222.jpg
02:56
Highlights: UCLA routs Wisconsin; earns B1G title
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinvsusc_260219.jpg
03:52
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
nbc_wcbb_uconnvsnova_260218.jpg
04:24
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_cbb_induclav2_260215.jpg
02:56
HLs: UCLA dominates Indiana to extend win streak
nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_wcbb_pennmaryland_260212.jpg
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
nbc_nba_creightonuconn_260211.jpg
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
bettsuclavideophoto.jpg
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
nbc_wcbb_osuvswas_260205.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_dlb_mikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260304.jpg
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_260304.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_newreview_260304.jpg
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulwhuhls_260304.jpg
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_mcnottlites_260304.jpg
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260304.jpg
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
nbc_pl_coldpalmer_260304.jpg
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoaltwo_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_joaohatty_260304.jpg
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_cheavfc_260304.jpg
11:43
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_mcsemenyogoal_260304.jpg
01:19
Semenyo volleys Man City in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1_260304.jpg
01:22
Saka’s deflected shot gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_arsvbha_260304.jpg
08:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Arsenal Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_avfcgoalone_260304.jpg
01:32
Luiz’s cheeky finish gives Villa lead over Chelsea
nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_danieljones_260304.jpg
01:32
Will Jones and Pierce stay in Indy?
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260304.jpg
01:48
Seahawks don’t franchise tag Walker
nbc_enjoy_marchteams_260304.jpg
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March