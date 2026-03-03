How to watch the 2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results

The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament will begin Wednesday, March 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with a slate of first-round games on Peacock.

Regular-season champion UCLA enters as the top seed in defense of its championship in last year’s Big Ten tournament. The Bruins are ranked second nationally in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll and have been in the top four all season. One of four teams with a double bye, UCLA will begin tournament play Friday.

Click here for a bracket view of the tournament.

More details below on the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament:

2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

(all times are ET; teams are listed with seeding)

Wednesday, March 4



No. 12 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Indiana, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

No. 10 Illinois vs. No. 15 Wisconsin, 25 minutes after first game, Peacock

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 14 Purdue, 25 minutes after second game, Peacock

Thursday, March 5



Game 4: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska-Indiana winner, 25 minutes after Game 4, BTN

No. 7 Michigan State vs. Illinois-Wisconsin winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN

No. 6 Maryland vs. Oregon-Purdue Winner, 25 minutes after Game 6, BTN

Friday, March 6



Game 8 : No. 1 UCLA vs. Game 4 winner, 12 p.m., BTN

No. 4 Minnesota vs. Game 5 winner, 25 minutes after Game 8, BTN

No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN

No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner, 25 minutes after Game 10, BTN

Saturday, March 7



Game 12 semifinal : Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m., BTN

Game 13 semifinal: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4:30 p.m., BTN

Sunday, March 8



Championship: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2:15 p.m., CBS

How can I watch the 2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament?

Peacock will stream the first-round games on Wednesday, March 4. Big Ten Network (BTN) will have coverage of the second round through quarterfinals on March 5-7. CBS will broadcast the championship game at 2:15 p.m. ET on March 8.

Where is the 2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament?

The tournament will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The venue is primarily the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

Who won the 2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball regular season title?

UCLA (18-0 Big Ten, 28-1 overall) is the No. 1 seed after winning its first Big Ten regular-season championship.

The other three teams with double-byes: No. 2 Iowa (15-3 Big Ten, 24-5 overall), No. 3 Michigan (15-3, 24-5), No. 4 Minnesota (13-5, 22-7).

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock?

