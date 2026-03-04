 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
Andrej Stojakovic scores 21 points, No. 11 Illinois beats Oregon 80-54
NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Texas Tech
TCU’s Xavier Edmonds has double-double in NCAA bid-boosting 73-65 win at No. 10 Texas Tech
NCAA Basketball: Clemson at North Carolina
Bogavac’s late scoring powers No. 17 North Carolina to a 67-63 win over Clemson

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
nbc_cbb_postanalysisninter_260303.jpg
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
Screenshot_2026-03-03_232109_copy.jpg
Castle: Being a two-way player a ‘non-negotiable’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers

March 3, 2026 11:03 PM
Bob Costas, Mike Fratello, and Doug Collins review the Spurs' 40-point win over the 76ers and share their final thoughts from NBC's Throwback Tuesday.

Related Videos

Screenshot_2026-03-03_232109_copy.jpg
04:47
Castle: Being a two-way player a ‘non-negotiable’
nbc_nba_wemby_260303.jpg
01:38
Wemby: Spurs are the ‘best team in the world’
nbc_nba_czar_260303.jpg
36
Fratello, the ‘Czar’, breaks out the Telestrator
nbc_nba_tacomadome_260303.jpg
02:44
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_rileypregame_v2_260303.jpg
03:33
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime
nbc_nba_lowry_260303.jpg
59
Lowry talks Sixers’ backcourt, NBA on NBC memories
nbc_nba_larrybrownpregame_260303.jpg
01:54
Carlesimo’s first time at the infamous white board
nbc_nba_wembypregame_260303.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama ‘accepting the challenge’ to be great
nbc_nba_throwbacknight_260303.jpg
03:09
NBA on NBC in the 1990s was ‘must-see TV’
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_260303.jpg
04:22
Target Pistons’ Stewart in ‘battle of the bigs’
nbc_roto_garland_260303_2.jpg
01:28
Garland’s production should improve as he ramps up
nbc_roto_giannis_260303_2.jpg
01:40
Could Giannis’ minutes continue to be managed?
nbc_roto_george_260303_2.jpg
01:53
George should continue leading the Jazz
nbc_nba_nuggetsjazz_260303.jpg
10:43
Dissecting Jokic’s ‘weirdest’ game of the season
nbc_nba_statlines_260303.jpg
10:02
Guessing NBA players based on statlines
nbc_nba_realorfake_260303.jpg
09:47
NBA buy or sell: Pistons, Raptors, Celtics, Cavs
nbc_nba_nbatermspart2_260303.jpg
05:12
Small-ball lineups are losing value in today’s NBA
nbc_nba_throwbackgames_260303.jpg
02:03
NBA’s throwback broadcasts to tap into ‘nostalgia’
nbc_nba_nbaterms_260303.jpg
07:42
Debating NBA’s most overrated and underrated terms
nbc_nba_sasvphibettingpreview_260303.jpg
01:44
Spurs have enough firepower to cover vs. the 76ers
nbc_nba_phxvsacbettingpreview_260303.jpg
01:24
Will Suns cover against Kings with Booker back?
nbc_nba_lacgsw_digitalhit_260302.jpg
01:50
Clippers bring energy to rally against Warriors
nbc_nba_konanpostgameintv_260302.jpg
04:40
Konan Niederhauser unpacks big night vs. GSW
nbc_nba_lacgsw_260302.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Clippers storm back to defeat Warriors
nbc_nba_dunnpostgameintv_260302.jpg
01:22
Dunn finding niche as a ‘connector’ for Clippers
nbc_nba_murrayhl_260302.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Murray lights up the Jazz for 45
nbc_nba_otbrobbie_260302.jpg
01:54
Warriors have to ‘tread water’ until Curry returns
nbc_nba_otbaustin_260302.jpg
03:08
Rivers: Garland is ‘a star guard’ alongside Kawhi
USATSI_28339809_copy.jpg
02:17
What we’ve learned from LAC, GSW post-deadline
nbc_nba_garlandpregame_260302.jpg
03:13
What can Garland bring to Clippers?

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
nbc_cbb_postanalysisninter_260303.jpg
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
nbc_cbb_georgetownstjohnv_260303.jpg
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
nbc_moto_stewmomentsv3_260303.jpg
08:09
Stewart’s top moments from Daytona Supercross
nbc_pl_wolgomesgoal_260303.jpg
01:48
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
nbc_plwolandregoal_260303.jpg
01:49
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livsalehgoal_260303.jpg
01:01
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves
nbc_pl_wollivlites_260303.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_boubre_260303.jpg
08:39
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 29
nbc_pl_leevssunhls_260303.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Sunderland Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_sunderlandgoal1v2_260303.jpg
03:46
Diarra’s penalty lifts Sunderland ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_evevburgoal1_260303.jpg
01:01
Tarkowski heads Everton 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_evevburgoal2_260303.jpg
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s chip doubles Everton’s lead
nbc_pl_evevbur_260303.jpg
07:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 29
nbc_moto_stewmoments_260303.jpg
08:09
Stewart’s top moments from Daytona Supercross
hall_mpx.jpg
01:41
What’s next for Hall after franchise tag?
nbc_roto_aaron_jones_260303.jpg
01:32
Teams will want veteran RB Jones at ‘right price’
smith_mpx.jpg
01:30
How Eagles’ Smith can reach ‘new levels’ in 2026
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260303.jpg
16:58
Quarterback carousel set to dominate NFL offseason
fifa.jpg
17:18
Bennett: World Cup is a ‘mirror to our world’
bird.jpg
20:02
Miller: Bird would ‘dominate’ in any NBA era
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260303.jpg
19:16
Is WNBPA on the same page in CBA negotiations?
nbc_wnba_unrivaledawards_260303.jpg
14:35
Unrivaled award voters ‘got everything right’
nbc_wnba_unrivaledsemis_260303.jpg
14:49
Unrivaled semis highlighted by clutch performances
nbc_mcbb_txamodds_260303.jpg
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
nbc_csu_diegopavia_260302.jpg
02:22
Is Vanderbilt quarterback Pavia an NFL prospect?
nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
01:49
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
02:07
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
04:38
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?
BijanMadriodMPX.jpg
01:49
Falcons will play in NFL Madrid game