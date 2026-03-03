How to watch the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational: TV/stream info, field, location, preview, cut

The eighth event of the 2026 PGA Tour season will begin Thursday with the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

The tournament is the first of four PGA Tour events (followed by the Memorial Tournament, RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open) in The Open Qualifying Series.

One spot will be available this weekend for the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale. The top nonexempt player who makes the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational will earn an exemption (in a tie, the spot will be awarded to the higher-ranked player in the OWGR).

Though the Arnold Palmer Invitational last ended with a playoff in 1999, 14 of the past 26 events have been decided by a stroke.

The conclusion of the third and fourth rounds will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Here’s more information about the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including how to watch:

How to watch the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock. Here’s the daily broadcast schedule for streaming and TV:

(All times ET)

Thursday, March 5



7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: ESPN+

ESPN+ 2-6 p.m.: Golf Channel

Friday, March 6



7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 2-6 p.m.: Golf Channel

Saturday, March 7



9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 12:30-2:30 p.m. : Golf Channel

: Golf Channel 2:30-6 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 8



9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel

Golf Channel 2:30-6 p.m.: NBC, Peacock



When and where is the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The tournament is held March 5-8 at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. The 18-hole, 7,466-yard course is a par 72.

Who is in the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

This is the Tour’s third signature event of the season and has a field of 72 players, which includes four sponsor exemptions (given to Jordan Spieth, University of Texas sophomore Daniel Bennett, Max Greyserman and Billy Horschel).

Those eligible include the top 50 in last year’s FedExCup points list and the latest Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 after the Cognizant Classic; plus the four sponsor exemptions. The remainder of the field was filled with non-eligible players inside the OWGR top 30 and the top otherwise ineligible players from the current FedEx Cup points list.

There are 60 former PGA Tour winners in the field and five former winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational: Jason Day (2016), Rory McIlroy (2018), Scottie Scheffler (2022, 2024), Kurt Kitayama (2023) and Russell Henley (2025). There are nine former FedEx Cup champions in the field: Horschel (2014), Spieth (2015), McIlroy (2016/2019/2022), Justin Thomas (2017), Justin Rose (2018), Patrick Cantlay (2021), Viktor Hovland (2023), Scheffler (2024) and Tommy Fleetwood (2025)

Click here for the Arnold Palmer Invitational field.

Is there a cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Yes, this is one of three signature events (The Genesis Invitational and Memorial Tournament are the others) with a cut line.

After Round 2, the field will be cut to the low 50 players and ties and any additional players within 10 stokes of the 36-hole lead.

Who won the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Russell Henley made an eagle chip-in on the 70th hole to beat two-time major champion Collin Morikawa for his fiifth career PGA Tour victory.

What is the Arnold Palmer Invitational purse and prize money?

The purse is $20 million. The winner earns $4 million and 700 FedExCup points.