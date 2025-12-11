HLs: Thunder obliterate Suns, head to Cup semi

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 15: Daniel Jones tears Achilles, updates on Mike Evans, DK Metcalf
WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
A’ja Wilson wins AP Female Athlete of the Year following historic 4th WNBA MVP
NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Ball scores 19 points as No. 5 UConn beats No. 18 Florida 77-73 in Jimmy V Classic

Top Clips

nbc_dls_modernathlete_251210.jpg
What are challenges of coaching modern athletes?
nbc_roto_dkmetcalfV2_251210.jpg
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
nbc_dls_herrohurtingmiami_251210.jpg
Le Batard thinks Herro will ‘end up being traded’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 15: Daniel Jones tears Achilles, updates on Mike Evans, DK Metcalf
WNBA: Las Vegas-Championship Celebration
A’ja Wilson wins AP Female Athlete of the Year following historic 4th WNBA MVP
NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Ball scores 19 points as No. 5 UConn beats No. 18 Florida 77-73 in Jimmy V Classic

Top Clips

nbc_dls_modernathlete_251210.jpg
What are challenges of coaching modern athletes?
nbc_roto_dkmetcalfV2_251210.jpg
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
nbc_dls_herrohurtingmiami_251210.jpg
Le Batard thinks Herro will ‘end up being traded’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Thunder obliterate Suns, head to Cup semi

December 10, 2025 10:11 PM
Oklahoma City's offensive onslaught knocks out Phoenix from the NBA Cup, sending the Thunder to Las Vegas for the semifinal round.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_ingram_251210.jpg
01:44
Ingram continuing ‘tremendous’ run for Raptors
nbc_roto_paolobanchero_251210.jpg
01:36
Magic increasing Banchero’s minutes amid return
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_251210.jpg
04:33
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
nbc_nba_enjoy_celtics_251210.jpg
04:23
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
nbc_nba_enjoy_wolveschat_251210.jpg
05:32
Timberwolves ‘taking a hit’ in new-look West
nbc_nba_enjoy_warriorstalk_251210.jpg
05:21
What to make of Kuminga’s DNP for Warriors
nbc_enjoy_torontoraptors_251210.jpg
05:45
Raptors look ‘fatigued’ amid recent slump
nbc_bte_spurslakers_251210.jpg
02:02
Can Spurs cover spread against Lakers minus Wemby?
nbc_bte_sunsthunder_251210.jpg
01:42
Thunder should ‘handle business’ against Suns
nbc_nba_nykraptors_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi
nbc_roto_wagner_251209.jpg
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
nbc_roto_queen_251209.jpg
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
nbc_roto_castle_251209.jpg
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_nbacupqfpvw_251209.jpg
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingright_251209.jpg
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingwrong_251209.jpg
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6dkseg_251209.jpg
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
01:36
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
01:36
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
01:37
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251208.jpg
02:54
McGrady, Scalabrine reveal their NBA Cup picks
nbc_nba_phxminn_2minhl_251208_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns snap T’Wolves’ 5-game win streak
nbc_nba_wolvespostgame_251208.jpg
01:39
Why Timberwolves need to utilize Edwards in clutch
nbc_nba_gillespieintv_251208.jpg
03:08
Gillespie recaps Suns’ win over Timberwolves
nbc_nba_postgame_sunsanalysis_v2_251208.jpg
02:18
Suns show poise under pressure vs. Timberwolves
nbc_nba_markwilliamsintv_251208.jpg
59
Williams: Suns been about ‘toughness’ all year

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_modernathlete_251210.jpg
09:15
What are challenges of coaching modern athletes?
nbc_roto_dkmetcalfV2_251210.jpg
01:16
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
nbc_dls_herrohurtingmiami_251210.jpg
08:06
Le Batard thinks Herro will ‘end up being traded’
oly_fs_gpfinal_cinerecap_hdrgood.jpg
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make statement at GP Final
nbc_csu_trevorlawrence_251209.jpg
07:37
Lawrence has ‘turned a corner’ for Jaguars
nbc_cfb_illrecap_251210.jpg
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
nbc_roto_alonso_251210.jpg
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251210.jpg
01:17
Daniels won’t play for Commanders against Giants
nbc_roto_treybenson_251210.jpg
01:26
Report: Benson out for season with knee injury
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
01:45
Bet on Madsen to a have big LA Bowl vs. Washington
nbc_roto_jmuou_251210.jpg
02:07
Oregon will ‘impose their will’ vs. JMU
nbc_roto_tulaneolemiss_251210.jpg
01:36
Ole Miss has ‘something to prove’ vs. Tulane
nbc_roto_umaggies_251210.jpg
02:22
Miami vs. Texas A&M is a true toss-up
nbc_roto_bamaou_251210.jpg
01:42
Expect Alabama and Oklahoma to clear low total
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251210.jpg
03:05
Can Rivers win Comeback Player of the Year award?
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
nbc_ffhh_blinddate_251210.jpg
04:49
Stafford’s 2025 season similar to Rivers in 2020
nbc_ffhh_leagueofaholes_251210.jpg
04:21
Analyzing League of A-holes playoff bracket
nbc_ffhh_openclosenemosequel_251210.jpg
13:51
Stick with Jeanty, bench Pollard in Week 15
nbc_enjoy_cbbprospects_251210.jpg
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
nbc_ffhh_philiprivers_251210.jpg
12:06
Rivers ‘most compelling story’ in NFL
nbc_ffhh_openclose_251210.jpg
10:35
Don’t abandon McLaurin, Smith, Johnson in Week 15
nbc_cbb_menssznpromo_251210.jpg
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
nbc_cbb_womenssznpromo_251210.jpg
30
Watch women’s college hoops on NBC and Peacock
nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_251210.jpg
10:46
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
nbc_dps_dominiquefoxworth_251210.jpg
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
nbc_bte_titans49ers_251210.jpg
01:38
Will 49ers cover a big number vs. Titans?
USATSI_27767822_copy.jpg
01:50
Brissett should do enough for ARI to cover vs. HOU
nbc_fnia_week15previews_251210.jpg
07:07
LAC-KC, GB-DEN lead best matchups of Week 15