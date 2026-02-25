Smart: 'We won the game on the defensive end'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame
No. 1 Duke beats Notre Dame 100-56 behind Cameron Boozer’s 24 points, 13 rebounds
Pittsburgh Pirates Pitchers and Catchers Workout
Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin goes deep twice, including a shot off Red Sox newcomer Ranger Suarez
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
How to watch No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykcle_digitalhit_260224.jpg
Why there’s a lot to like with the ‘new-look’ Cavs
nbc_nba_nykcle_260224.jpg
Highlights: Cavaliers smother Knicks defensively
nbc_nba_hardenpostgameintv_260224.jpg
Harden: Win over Knicks was ‘a good step’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame
No. 1 Duke beats Notre Dame 100-56 behind Cameron Boozer’s 24 points, 13 rebounds
Pittsburgh Pirates Pitchers and Catchers Workout
Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin goes deep twice, including a shot off Red Sox newcomer Ranger Suarez
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
How to watch No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykcle_digitalhit_260224.jpg
Why there’s a lot to like with the ‘new-look’ Cavs
nbc_nba_nykcle_260224.jpg
Highlights: Cavaliers smother Knicks defensively
nbc_nba_hardenpostgameintv_260224.jpg
Harden: Win over Knicks was ‘a good step’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smart: 'We won the game on the defensive end'

February 24, 2026 09:12 PM
Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reflects on what it took for the Golden Eagles to take down Georgetown on the road, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_260224.jpg
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn
nbc_cbb_marvgeo_260224.jpg
04:30
HLs: Marquette downs Hoyas to snap three-game skid
nbc_cbb_sleepers_260224.jpg
01:47
Illinois, Houston among national title sleepers
nbc_cbb_dukemicrecap_260224.jpg
04:49
Michigan didn’t ‘lose anything’ falling to Duke
kansasbasketballplayerenjoy.jpg
05:42
March will be special month of college basketball
nbc_mcbb_big10promo_260223.jpg
15
2026 Big Ten Men’s Tournament on Peacock and NBCSN
nbc_cbb_bigeastpromo_260223.jpg
15
Big East Men’s Basketball takes over MSG
nbc_cbb_wv_tcu_260221.jpg
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_bte_michdukev2_260220.jpg
01:42
Bet on first half under when Michigan plays Duke
nbc_roto_arizonahouston_260220.jpg
02:12
Cougars’ defense could be ‘too much’ for Arizona
kansasthumbnailswap.jpg
04:28
HLs: Peterson, No. 8 Kansas defeat Oklahoma State
nbc_nba_cbb_260218.jpg
10:11
Naming top contenders to win March Madness
nbc_nba_draftkings_260218.jpg
04:19
Ride with Dybansta, Acuff in bigtime CBB matchups
nbc_mcbb_uclavsmichst_260217.jpg
02:56
HLs: Michigan State bounces back, destroys UCLA
nbc_cbb_michpurdue_260217.jpg
03:52
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
nbc_roto_johnwooden_260217.jpg
01:59
Boozer is runaway favorite for Wooden award
nbc_cbb_minnwash_260214.jpg
03:19
Highlights: Washington pushes past Minnesota
nbc_mcbb_georgetownvsuconn_260214.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn survives scare vs. Georgetown
nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
02:20
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_mcbb_provsetonhall_260211.jpg
05:08
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence
nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_roto_finalfour_260211.jpg
01:10
Look beyond favorites in Final Four markets
michiganthumb_021126.jpg
01:32
Bet on Big 10 to produce NCAA tournament winner
wisconsinhlsupsetwin.jpg
04:33
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
nbc_cbb_hallvnova_260204.jpg
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_nykcle_digitalhit_260224.jpg
01:42
Why there’s a lot to like with the ‘new-look’ Cavs
nbc_nba_nykcle_260224.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers smother Knicks defensively
nbc_nba_hardenpostgameintv_260224.jpg
01:14
Harden: Win over Knicks was ‘a good step’
nbc_nba_antpregame_260224.jpg
05:59
Edwards ‘taking initiative’ as T’Wolves’ closer
nbc_nba_easternanalysis_260224.jpg
06:18
Questions for top four teams in Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_meloknicksdebut_260224.jpg
01:39
Melo reflects on Knicks debut 15 years later
nbc_roto_pickens_260224.jpg
01:33
What is Pickens’ outlook if he returns to Dallas?
nbc_roto_pitts_260224.jpg
01:28
Pitts showed ‘vast improvement’ last season
nbc_roto_cousins_260224.jpg
01:30
Where will Cousins go after being released by ATL?
nbc_pft_brandon_260224.jpg
13:43
Beane addresses promotion after McDermott’s firing
nbc_pft_nick_260224.jpg
14:36
Sirianni: Eagles left ‘wanting more’ after 2025
newpftthumbnailnew.png
14:35
Roseman sees Brown in Eagles’ future plans
brady_int_260224.jpg
07:54
Brady wants Allen to get ‘everything’ he deserves
nbc_pft_schnieder_260224.jpg
16:13
Schneider hopes Walker III returns to Seahawks
nbc_roto_smithjr_260224.jpg
01:26
Rockets’ Smith Jr. a safe option for fantasy value
nbc_roto_holland_260224.jpg
01:30
‘Production is ticking up’ for Pistons’ Holland II
nbc_roto_vassell_260224.jpg
01:19
Vassell ‘not really a great fantasy option’
nbc_roto_sale_260224.jpg
02:37
Navigate Sale carefully in fantasy amid extension
nbc_roto_sspreview_260224.jpg
02:55
De La Cruz, Witt Jr. headline fantasy SS plays
fantasy_2b_260224.jpg
02:31
Keaschall, McLain headline sleeper fantasy 2Bs
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260224.jpg
19:24
Miller: Celtics are ‘scariest team’ in the East
nbc_nba_ceilingspt2_260224.jpg
10:00
Can Smith Jr. be one of best role players in NBA?
mitchellcavsenjoythumbnail.jpg
03:53
Will Mitchell lead Cavaliers to win over Knicks?
nbc_nba_floorceiling_260224.jpg
09:56
Can Thompson develop into All-Star for Pistons?
MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
15:33
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_nba_65games_260224.jpg
08:08
Is NBA’s 65-game rule doing more harm than good?
nbc_nba_11gameslate_260224.jpg
09:58
NYK vs. CLE, MIN vs. POR best NBA games of night
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
12:07
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’
nbc_pft_benjohnsonintv_260224.jpg
10:59
Johnson on LaFleur: ‘We don’t talk’
nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
08:24
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season