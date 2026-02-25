No. 15 St. John’s vs. No. 6 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 25

First place in the Big East is on the line tonight in Hartford when No. 15 St. John’s (22-5, 15-1) takes the court against No. 6 UConn (25-3, 15-2). The Red Storm have won 13 straight and sits atop the conference standings (a half-game ahead of UConn).

While not quite living up to the expectations of their Top 5 preseason ranking, the Rick Pitino’s Red Storm are playing their best basketball of the season. The Johnnies lost four games in the non-conference slate, all Quad 1 games (Alabama, Iowa State, Auburn, Kentucky), but they have dominated in the Big East. Their NET Rank is 23. St. John’s 13-game winning streak is their longest since the 1984-85 season, a campaign that ended in a Final Four appearance.

At #10 in the NET rankings, Danny Hurley and the Huskies won 18 straight overall and opened Big East play with 12 straight wins before losing at St. John’s, 81-72, on February 6. They suffered a second conference loss three games later at home to Creighton, 91-84. UConn is 4-1 in non-conference Quad 1 games with wins over BYU (in Boston), Illinois (in NYC), Kansas (at Allen Fieldhouse) and Florida (in NYC). They have 8 Quad 1 wins in total.

St. John’s improved to 20-2 at Madison Square Garden over the last two seasons with an 81-52 stomping of Creighton this past Saturday. The 29-point victory was the program’s most lopsided win in conference play since downing Butler by 34 points on Feb. 18, 2022, at Carnesecca Arena.

UConn last played Saturday as well. They won at Villanova, 73-63. Six different players scored eight or more points for the Huskies who shot 54.9 percent from the floor. UConn’s reserves had a monster day, outscoring their Wildcat counterparts 22-8.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 15 St. John’s at No. 6 UConn

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: PeoplesBank Arena

PeoplesBank Arena City: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: No. 15 St. John’s at No. 6 UConn

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: St. John’s Red Storm (OFF), UConn Huskies (OFF)

St. John’s Red Storm (OFF), UConn Huskies (OFF) Spread: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Total: 147.5 points

This game opened UConn -5.5 with the Total set at 144.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 15 St. John’s at No. 6 UConn

St. John’s Red Storm

G Oziyah Sellers

G Joson Sanon

F Bryce Hopkins

F Dillon Mitchell

F Zuby Ejiofor

UConn Huskies

G Solo Ball

G Silas Demary Jr.

G Braylon Mullins

F Alex Karaban

C Tarris Reed Jr.

Injury Report: No. 15 St. John’s at No. 6 UConn

St. John’s Red Storm

Kelvin Odih (leg) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(leg) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Casper Pohto (hip) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hip) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Imran Suljanovic (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

UConn Huskies

No Injuries to Report

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 15 St. John’s at No. 6 UConn

UConn is 13-2 at home this season

St. John’s is 8-0 on the road this season

St. John’s is 14-13 ATS overall this season / 6-2 ATS on the road

UConn is 10-18 ATS overall this season / 3-12 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 14 of UConn’s 28 games this season (14-14)

The OVER has cashed in 12 of St. John’s 27 games this season (12-15)

St. John’s has won the last 3 games against UConn and covered in the last 4

Solo Ball is 10th in the Big East in scoring (14.2PPG), 3rd in FT% (84.9%), 7th in 3’s/G (2.1)

is 10th in the Big East in scoring (14.2PPG), 3rd in FT% (84.9%), 7th in 3’s/G (2.1) Tarris Reed Jr. has six double-doubles this season

has six double-doubles this season Zuby Ejiofor ranks 6th in the Big East in scoring (15.9PPG), 8th in reb/gm (7.2), 11th in ast/gm (3.4), 4th in blk/gm (1.9)

ranks 6th in the Big East in scoring (15.9PPG), 8th in reb/gm (7.2), 11th in ast/gm (3.4), 4th in blk/gm (1.9) Ejiofor leads the conference with 214 FT attempts

Ejiofor’s line from the win over UConn on February 6 - 21 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between St. John’s and UConn:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on UConn on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on UConn on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on St. John’s +5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on St. John’s +5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 147.5.

