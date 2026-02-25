Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Allen reveals the best player he went up against
Report: 49ers, Williams at a standstill
Hill discusses playing for Longhorns over A&M
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Allen reveals the best player he went up against
Report: 49ers, Williams at a standstill
Hill discusses playing for Longhorns over A&M
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Report: 49ers, Williams at a standstill
February 25, 2026 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the latest out of San Francisco, where there are reports of the 49ers and offensive tackle Trent Williams not being on the same page regarding contract talks.
Related Videos
07:46
Allen reveals the best player he went up against
09:44
Hill discusses playing for Longhorns over A&M
08:33
How will Raiders handle Crosby trade rumors?
08:02
Will Roseman and Eagles trade Brown in offseason?
06:18
Simms: Browns are still ‘stuck’ with Watson
08:37
Caserio calls Stroud trade rumors ‘moronic’
06:09
What will Hafley and Dolphins do with Tua?
14:35
Roseman sees Brown in Eagles’ future plans
13:43
Beane addresses promotion after McDermott’s firing
14:36
Sirianni: Eagles left ‘wanting more’ after 2025
07:54
Brady wants Allen to get ‘everything’ he deserves
16:13
Schneider hopes Walker III returns to Seahawks
15:33
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
12:07
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’
10:59
Johnson on LaFleur: ‘We don’t talk’
14:00
Khan was ‘surprised’ when Tomlin stepped down
10:23
Hortiz: Herbert will ‘take off’ with McDaniel
08:17
NFL to consider changes with replay officials
01:34
Lions will play in Munich next season
03:40
Looking back at the top NFL Combine moments
01:52
Rams propose rule change regarding backward passes
02:40
Florio: Playoff re-seeding plan still not on table
02:43
Report: Falcons will franchise tag Pitts
08:01
Linderbaum, Pierce headline top NFL free agents
06:10
Will Falcons look to bring in another quarterback?
10:53
Colts must make a decision on Jones’ contract
04:53
Who could trade for Pickens if he is available?
04:16
What is Richardson’s future as an NFL quarterback?
06:44
Pickens contract talks have become a ‘chess game’
13:47
How would long-term Pickens deal impact Cowboys?
Latest Clips
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves outlast Trail Blazers
01:23
Melo, Vince, T-Mac get shots up in Portland
03:59
Randle serving as a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for MIN
01:30
Timberwolves get ‘quality road win’ in Portland
01:23
McDaniels stuffs the stat sheet vs. Trail Blazers
01:42
Why there’s a lot to like with the ‘new-look’ Cavs
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers smother Knicks defensively
01:14
Harden: Win over Knicks was ‘a good step’
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn
01:59
Smart: ‘We won the game on the defensive end’
04:30
HLs: Marquette downs Hoyas to snap three-game skid
05:59
Edwards ‘taking initiative’ as T’Wolves’ closer
01:47
Illinois, Houston among national title sleepers
04:49
Michigan didn’t ‘lose anything’ falling to Duke
06:18
Questions for top four teams in Eastern Conference
01:39
Melo reflects on Knicks debut 15 years later
01:33
What is Pickens’ outlook if he returns to Dallas?
01:28
Pitts showed ‘vast improvement’ last season
01:30
Where will Cousins go after being released by ATL?
01:26
Rockets’ Smith Jr. a safe option for fantasy value
01:30
‘Production is ticking up’ for Pistons’ Holland II
01:19
Vassell ‘not really a great fantasy option’
02:37
Navigate Sale carefully in fantasy amid extension
02:55
De La Cruz, Witt Jr. headline fantasy SS plays
02:31
Keaschall, McLain headline sleeper fantasy 2Bs
19:24
Miller: Celtics are ‘scariest team’ in the East
10:00
Can Smith Jr. be one of best role players in NBA?
05:42
March will be special month of college basketball
03:53
Will Mitchell lead Cavaliers to win over Knicks?
09:56
Can Thompson develop into All-Star for Pistons?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue