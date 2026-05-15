Aston Villa secures Champions League football

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Preakness could soon move later, to 3 weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That might not be enough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotintvv3_260515.jpg
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_260515.jpg
Navajo Warrior cruises to Pimlico Special win
nbc_pl_update_260515.jpg
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Preakness could soon move later, to 3 weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That might not be enough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotintvv3_260515.jpg
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_260515.jpg
Navajo Warrior cruises to Pimlico Special win
nbc_pl_update_260515.jpg
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Aston Villa secures Champions League football

May 15, 2026 05:22 PM
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle and Tim Howard dive into Aston Villa's 4-1 win over Liverpool and hear from Villa captain John McGinn after securing champions league for the Villains.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_slotintvv3_260515.jpg
08:56
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
nbc_pl_update_260515.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_260515.jpg
01:24
Watkins: What a result against an amazing team
nbc_pl_ornsteincarrick_260515.jpg
09:08
Orsntein on Manchester United keeping Carrick
nbc_pl_titleracediscussionpregame_260515.jpg
03:12
How FA Cup Final impacts City’s title push
nbc_pl_slotintv_260515.jpg
05:28
Where Liverpool’s season fell off the tracks
nbc_pl_avldiscussionpregame_260515.jpg
02:31
Villa’s Emery a master at balancing his squad
nbc_pl_salesarsenalfans_260512.jpg
01:12
Premier League shows how ‘cultures come together’
nbc_pl_2ranfield_260512.jpg
04:32
Is Slot a ‘personality mismatch’ with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_2rtitlehopes_260512.jpg
18:30
‘What drama!': Arsenal inch closer to PL title
nbc_pl_2rdoku_260512.jpg
04:23
City get job done, stay within distance of Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robearle_260510.jpg
02:04
Odegaard ‘took it on himself’ against West Ham
nbc_pl_2robmusty_260510.jpg
02:24
Doku ‘stepped up big time’ for City in title race
nbc_pl_lowedown_260510.jpg
06:02
Lowe Down: How close were Arsenal to losing title?
nbc_pl_update_260510.jpg
09:12
PL Update: Arteta’s Arsenal survives v. West Ham
nbc_pl_update_260905.jpg
08:13
PL Update: Manchester City march past Brentford
nbc_pl_pepintv_260509.jpg
03:26
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
doku_thumb.jpg
03:42
Doku has come alive during City’s title push
nbc_pl_haalandintv_260509.jpg
01:23
Haaland: You think of titles every day at City
nbc_pl_cheduointv_260509.jpg
02:18
Fofana and Cucurella on Chelsea’s away showing
nbc_pl_livchepostgame_260509.jpg
03:02
Anfield left ‘frustrated’ after draw to Chelsea
nbc_pl_livchepreview_260509.jpg
03:50
What has gone wrong at Chelsea this season?
nbc_pl_plfinalday_260508.jpg
01:58
History of last-day Premier League title winners
nbc_pl_whowillwinthepl_260508.jpg
03:47
Premier League title scenarios for Arsenal, City
pl_mpx.jpg
02:41
Arsenal are ‘slight’ value in PL title markets
nbc_pl_kobbiemainoo_260505.jpg
09:46
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tottenhamlift_260505.jpg
10:54
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_arsenal_260505.jpg
11:01
Premier League title charge ‘is on’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_mancityeverton_260505.jpg
13:48
Man City slip, give Arsenal momentum in title race
nbc_pl_moyesintvv2_260504.jpg
03:13
Moyes: ‘We let ourselves down’ against Man City

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_260515.jpg
02:16
Navajo Warrior cruises to Pimlico Special win
nbc_pl_avlliv_260515.jpg
14:48
HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool Matchweek 37
nbc_horse_veryonerace_260515.jpg
01:20
Sunna rules the turf in Very One Stakes
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260515.jpg
43
van Dijk’s brace pulls on back for Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_260515.jpg
01:30
McGinn scores brilliant goal to go up 4-1
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_260515.jpg
46
Watkins earns brace to put Aston Villa up 3-1
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260515.jpg
01:29
van Dijk brings Liverpool level off set piece
nbc_golf_chrisgotterup_260515.jpg
43
Gotterup finding flow after second-round 65
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_260515.jpg
01:19
Watkins retakes Villa lead off Szoboszlai’s slip
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_260515.jpg
01:42
Scheffler endures challenging second round at PGA
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260515.jpg
01:16
Rogers picks out far corner with beautiful strike
nbc_roto_bearsschedule_260515.jpg
01:21
Things will not be as easy for Bears in 2026
nbc_roto_patsseahawks_260515.jpg
01:19
Seahawks-Pats rematch carries fantasy intrigue
USATSI_27743143_copy.jpg
01:14
DET schedule ‘solidifies’ Gibbs as fantasy’s 1.01
USATSI_28907426_copy.jpg
01:22
What Cardinals schedule could mean for Beck
nbc_roto_jjbleday_260515.jpg
01:23
What has made Bleday so successful lately?
nbc_roto_kyleharrison_260515.jpg
01:53
Harrison a solid trade option for fantasy managers
nbc_roto_rangersuarez_260515.jpg
01:42
Suarez continues to be a valuable asset in fantasy
nbc_csu_primetimeholiday_260515.jpg
08:39
Simms: Primetime schedule ‘good as I’ve ever seen’
USATSI_27933987_copy.jpg
01:16
First five games can set Ravens up for success
nbc_csu_dkhit_260515.jpg
57
Which HC is most likely to win their debut?
nbc_csu_billsstretch_260515.jpg
02:40
Bills have multiple tough stretches in 2026
nbc_csu_eaglesdumpster_260515.jpg
05:07
Eagles facing ‘big year’ with hopes of bounce back
nbc_roto_mostseasonwins_260515.jpg
01:40
Ravens are rightly the favorite for most NFL wins
nbc_roto_fewestwins_260515.jpg
01:33
Angels the ‘best bet’ for fewest wins in MLB
nbc_roto_wnbaroty_260515.jpg
02:23
Miles has quickly become frontrunner for WNBA ROTY
nbc_ncaa_nd_laxbagpipes_260514.jpg
02:03
Behind the Notre Dame bagpipes for men’s lacrosse
nbc_pft_packersv2_260515.jpg
03:21
Can Packers turn the corner in 2026?
nbc_pft_playoffrematchesv2_260515.jpg
01:40
2026 NFL schedule features nine playoff rematches
nbc_pft_reunionrevenge_260515.jpg
05:30
Walker at Seahawks among 2026 NFL reunion games