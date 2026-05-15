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Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Preakness could soon move later, to 3 weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That might not be enough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens

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Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
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PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home
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Watkins: What a result against an amazing team

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MLB
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Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Preakness could soon move later, to 3 weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That might not be enough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotintvv3_260515.jpg
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
nbc_pl_update_260515.jpg
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_260515.jpg
Watkins: What a result against an amazing team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Navajo Warrior cruises to Pimlico Special win

May 15, 2026 05:53 PM
Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee Navajo Warrior has little trouble crossing the finish line first in the Pimlico Special at Laurel Park.

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Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
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