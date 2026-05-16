 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

109th Giro d'Italia 2026 - Stage 7
Vingegaard conquers Blockhaus mountain for first Giro d’Italia stage win
PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round
An unheralded pair of long shots, Smalley and McNealy, lead the PGA Championship
Syndication: The Enquirer
Ko and Doherty lead in Cincinnati, with Korda 3 back in bid for 3rd straight win

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucksdover_260515.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Dover
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260515.jpg
Back betting overs on Harper, Castle, Wembanyama
nbc_nba_enjoy_finalrankings_260515.jpg
Tier list: Ranking the NBA’s young cores

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

109th Giro d'Italia 2026 - Stage 7
Vingegaard conquers Blockhaus mountain for first Giro d’Italia stage win
PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round
An unheralded pair of long shots, Smalley and McNealy, lead the PGA Championship
Syndication: The Enquirer
Ko and Doherty lead in Cincinnati, with Korda 3 back in bid for 3rd straight win

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucksdover_260515.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Dover
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260515.jpg
Back betting overs on Harper, Castle, Wembanyama
nbc_nba_enjoy_finalrankings_260515.jpg
Tier list: Ranking the NBA’s young cores

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Highlights: A'ja drops 45 on Sun in Aces win

May 15, 2026 10:28 PM
A'ja Wilson led the way for the Las Vegas Aces on the road against the Connecticut Sun, scoring a cool 45 points and spearheading Vegas' third straight win after dropping the season opener.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_fuddinterview_250515.jpg
09:39
Fudd bringing UConn standard to Dallas, WNBA
nbc_roto_wnbaroty_260515.jpg
02:23
Miles has quickly become frontrunner for WNBA ROTY
nbc_wnba_libertyfire_260514.jpg
01:56
HLs: Liberty get revenge against Portland Fire
nbc_wnba_lynxwings_260514.jpg
02:15
HLs: Lynx get last second win against Wings
nbc_wnba_wnbachanges_260514.jpg
12:36
What has changed the most about the WNBA?
new_wnba_thumbnail.jpg
07:43
Swoopes on WNBA growth: ‘People finally get it’
nbc_wnba_cbachanges_260514.jpg
14:19
How ‘historic’ WNBA CBA will impact 30th season
nbc_wnba_chigsv_260514.jpg
01:52
HLs: Sky hold off Valkyries for win in the Bay
nbc_wnba_indlas_260514.jpg
02:20
HLs: Fever snuff out Sparks behind Clark, Mitchell
nbc_wnba_acesuns_260513.jpg
01:57
HLs: Carter, Wilson lead Aces to victory over Suns
nbx_wnba_tempostorm_260513.jpg
02:08
HLs: Mabrey puts up 26 in Tempo’s first ever win
nbc_wnba_amooreintsite_260513.jpg
14:44
Mystics’ Amoore on return to court after injury
nbc_wnba_porfirenylib_260513_2.jpg
12:06
Fire starting season with a flourish
nbc_wnba_azziwings_260513.jpg
10:10
Should No. 1 pick Fudd be starting for Wings?
nbc_wnba_dreamwings_260513_2.jpg
06:54
Reese fitting in well with the Dream
nbc_wnba_minphx_260512.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lynx storm back to beat Mercury
nbc_wnba_nylvpor_260512.jpg
01:54
HLs: Fire edge Liberty on Barker’s buzzer beater
nbc_wnba_atlvdal_260512.jpg
01:57
HLs: Reese, Gray power Dream to victory over Wings
nbc_bte_mystics_260511.jpg
01:32
Mystics’ odds to reach playoffs not optimal yet
nbc_wnba_nylwas_260510.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Liberty overcome the Mystics in OT
nbc_wnba_sunstorm_260510.jpg
01:59
HLs: Brown hits 5 three-pointers as Storm rout Sun
nbc_wnba_acesphxhl_260509.jpg
01:52
HLs: Mercury thrash Aces on ring night
nbc_wnba_wingsaces_260509.jpg
02:03
HLs: Wings, Bueckers get close win vs Fever, Clark
nbc_wnba_wasvtor_260508.jpg
02:33
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
nbc_wnba_convnyl_260508.jpg
01:59
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
nbc_roto_wnbacoty_260508.jpg
01:39
Breaking down WNBA Coach of the Year market
wnba_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:30
Who can challenge Wilson for WNBA DPOY?
nbc_wnba_top3roy_260507.jpg
02:23
Fudd, Miles headline early WNBA ROY predictions
nbc_roto_top3mvp_260506.jpg
02:00
WNBA MVP candidates for the 2026 season
nbc_wnba_top5contenders_260506.jpg
03:05
Are the Wings a top contender for 2026 WNBA title?

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_trucksdover_260515.jpg
12:59
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Dover
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260515.jpg
01:39
Back betting overs on Harper, Castle, Wembanyama
nbc_nba_enjoy_finalrankings_260515.jpg
05:41
Tier list: Ranking the NBA’s young cores
nbc_nba_enjoy_mostimportantoffseasonsv2_260515.jpg
06:25
Lakers facing NBA’s most important offseason
nbc_nba_enjoy_blazerstimberwolves_260515.jpg
04:28
Edwards, Avdija carry young cores for their teams
nbc_nba_enjoy_winnowteams_260515.jpg
11:29
Lakers, Knicks lead ‘win now’ teams without youth
nbc_horse_bestrophy_260515.jpg
01:48
2026 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes trophy presentation
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankingjazz76others_260515.jpg
10:35
76ers, Jazz among rising young cores in the NBA
nbc_horse_gaffalioneint_260515.jpg
51
Gaffalione talks about BES win on My Miss Mo
nbc_horse_saffieint_260515.jpg
01:29
Joseph reflects on My Miss Mo’s journey after win
nbc_horse_blackeyedsusan_260515.jpg
03:07
My Miss Mo rumbles to Black-Eyed Susan Stakes win
nbc_nba_enjoy_spursyoungcore_260515.jpg
01:16
Spurs have dominant ‘S-tier’ young core
nbc_nas_elliott_260515.jpg
03:14
Elliott: All-Star race feels like a normal weekend
nbc_pl_slotintvv3_260515.jpg
08:56
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_260515.jpg
02:16
Navajo Warrior cruises to Pimlico Special win
nbc_pl_update_260515.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_260515.jpg
01:24
Watkins: What a result against an amazing team
nbc_pl_avlliv_260515.jpg
14:48
HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_avllivpostgame_260515.jpg
06:02
Aston Villa secure Champions League football
nbc_horse_veryonerace_260515.jpg
01:20
Sunna rules the turf in Very One Stakes
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260515.jpg
43
van Dijk’s brace pulls on back for Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_260515.jpg
01:30
McGinn scores brilliant goal to go up 4-1
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_260515.jpg
46
Watkins earns brace to put Aston Villa up 3-1
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260515.jpg
01:29
van Dijk brings Liverpool level off set piece
nbc_golf_chrisgotterup_260515.jpg
43
Gotterup finding flow after second-round 65
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_260515.jpg
01:19
Watkins retakes Villa lead off Szoboszlai’s slip
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_260515.jpg
01:42
Scheffler endures challenging second round at PGA
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260515.jpg
01:16
Rogers picks out far corner with beautiful strike
nbc_pl_ornsteincarrick_260515.jpg
09:08
Orsntein on Manchester United keeping Carrick
nbc_pl_titleracediscussionpregame_260515.jpg
03:12
How FA Cup Final impacts City’s title push