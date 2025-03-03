Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Daytona, RJ Hampshire wins

RJ Hampshire survived the third red flag in three Monster Energy Supercross 250 East rounds and held Tom Vialle at bay in Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. It was his first win on the track in his home state.

Scoring only four points in the season-opener in Tampa, Hampshire is slowly leaving the basement. He climbed to fourth in the standings with 25 points awarded for the victory. Only one marker stands between him and Chance Hymas in third. There is still a way to go to catch the red plate holder, Max Anstie, but Hampshire has it in his sights.

Fans had the opportunity to watch Hampshire and defending Daytona winner Tom Vialle battle for the win. It was a matchup expected since Hampshire needed to switch coasts because of an off-season wrist injury and promises to be one of the most compelling storylines of 2025.

Seth Hammaker rebounded from a disappointing round in Arlington, when he finished 17th overall, to take the final spot on the podium. Making the move into third in Daytona, he executed a thrilling pass through the air on Chance Hymas. Daytona used a split sand lane to allow riders a passing zone, but Hammaker and Hymas wanted the same line with three laps remaining.

Hymas was denied the podium, but a fourth-place finish was a season-best for the rider still recovering from injury. Consistent sixth-place results at Tampa and Detroit place him third in the 250 East standings.

Maximus Vohland rounded out the top five with his best performance of 2025. He struggled in Tampa with a 21st, barely cracked the top 10 in Detroit with a ninth, and was fifth at Daytona.

Levi Kitchen had a solid run before a Lap 5 crash. He was riding third and misjudged a jump along the frontstretch straight. Kitchen was evaluated at the infield medical center and then transported to a local hospital where he was found to have suffered a broken collarbone.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 East Supercross Rider Points

250 Combined Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 8 in Daytona:

1. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna

2. Tom Vialle, KTM *

3. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki

4. Chance Hymas, Honda

5. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha

6. Max Anstie, Yamaha

7. Daxton Bennick, Yamaha

8. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha

9. Cullin Park, Honda

10. Hardy Munoz, Yamaha

11. Carson Mumford, Honda

12. Henry Miller, Honda

13. Jack Chambers, Kawasaki

14. Chandler Baker, Husqvarna

15. Izaih Clark, Honda

16. Trevor Colip, Honda

17. Austin Forkner, Triumph

18. Chase Marquier, KTM

19. Michael Hicks, Yamaha

20. Gage Linville, KTM

21. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki

22. Cameron McAdoo, Kawasaki

*Holeshot

