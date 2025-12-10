Fantasy Basketball Week 8 Injury Report: Orlando loses Franz Wagner, and Victor Wembanyama remains out

Week 8 in fantasy basketball is quite lean, with this being the time in which teams that did not advance to the Emirates NBA Cup knockout rounds play their two games to push their regular-season total to 82. Those participating in the knockout rounds will also play two games, the second of which will be either an NBA Cup semifinal on Saturday or a game scheduled after their elimination in the quarterfinals.

In the case of Toronto and Miami, their game (against each other) won’t be played until Monday, December 15, the first day of Week 9.

The “break” allows teams to rest up and get healthy after a jam-packed first quarter of the schedule, and some teams can really use the time off. Let’s look at some of the key injuries impacting fantasy basketball in Week 8, including Orlando’s Franz Wagner and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama.

G Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Young has not appeared in a game since late October, and on November 29, it was announced that he would miss at least two more weeks as he recovers from a sprained MCL in his right knee. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Young is optimistic about his chances of returning at some point in December. From a fantasy standpoint, nothing has changed regarding the Hawks’ outlook. Jalen Johnson‘s (100 percent rostered, Yahoo!) fantasy value has received a nice boost in Young’s absence, as the ball has been in his hands more to make plays for himself and his teammates. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (49 percent) will continue to start in Young’s place and is likely to have reliable fantasy value even after the point guard returns.

G LaMelo Ball and G Collin Sexton, Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have already been hit hard by injuries this season, especially on the perimeter. Ball was held out of Charlotte’s December 7 loss to the Nuggets due to a bone bruise in his left ankle. Unfortunately, ankle injuries have been an issue for the point guard, who has not reached the 50 games played mark since his second season in the league (2021-22). With Sexton having missed Charlotte’s last two games with a strained left quad and Tre Mann having been out since November 29 with a bone bruise in his left knee, the Hornets have been light on perimeter options.

Kon Knueppel (50 percent) has been one of the best rookies in the NBA this season, and his opportunities should only increase moving forward. KJ Simpson (one percent) started the loss to the Nuggets, scoring 16 points and grabbing five rebounds, but he only recorded one assist. Established starters Brandon Miller (94 percent) and Miles Bridges (98 percent) had the ball in their hands more in that defeat, with the latter recording a season-high eight assists.

G Ayo Dosunmu, G Kevin Huerter and G Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls

Among Central Division teams, Indiana was the one hit hardest by injuries during the first month of the season. Chicago has seemingly taken that dishonor in December, with the team releasing some robust injury reports recently. Huerter suffered a strained left hamstring during a December 1 loss to the Magic and has not played since, with it being announced two days later that he would be re-evaluated in one week. So, fantasy managers should receive an update regarding Huerter’s recovery pretty soon.

Jones has missed the last three games with a sprained left ankle, while Dosunmu did not practice on Monday due to a sprained right thumb. The Bulls are off until Friday when they visit the Hornets; hopefully, the time off will help clean up the team’s injury report. Dosunmu, who’s rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo! leagues, has been starting in place of the injured Isaac Okoro, whose lumbar injury has kept him out since November 21. While his value has slipped recently, mainly because he has shot 38.5 percent from the field over the past two weeks, Dosunmu has added value when allowed to start.

C Jarrett Allen and G Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers

Due to finger injuries on both hands, Allen has only played in one game since November 19. However, there was some good news recently, as the Cavaliers center was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. With Cleveland off until Friday when they face the Wizards, there’s a chance that he’ll be able to play. Allen’s availability impacts multiple players. Evan Mobley (100 percent), who has provided first-round value over the past two weeks, will shift back to the four, which may not be great for his fantasy ceiling. As for the starting lineup, second-year wing Jaylon Tyson (25 percent) has filled the void nicely, providing close to top-50 value in nine-cat formats while Allen has been out.

However, the injury news was not as encouraging for Merrill, who has been out since November 17 with a sprained right (shooting) hand. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson described the guard’s healing process as “slow,” and although there isn’t any structural damage, Merrill still hasn’t been able to shoot or catch a basketball. The few who have been stashing him for the three-point production should probably move on if they haven’t already. De’Andre Hunter (26 percent) has been a fixture in the starting lineup, but he doesn’t offer much fantasy value defensively, and the offense may take a hit once Allen returns and Darius Garland snaps out of his early-season funk.

C Daniel Gafford and C Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Gafford’s right ankle has been an issue for him since the preseason, with the center most recently missing four of Dallas’s last five games. With Lively II set to undergo season-ending foot surgery, the Mavericks are light on options at the five. Anthony Davis (100 percent) has served as the starting center, and while he may not prefer that role, the pieces appear to fit better on both ends of the floor. Getting P.J. Washington (44 percent) back has helped; he and Naji Marshall (19 percent) have added fantasy value due to the absences of Gafford and Lively. The expectation for Lively is that he’ll make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp next fall.

G Christian Braun and F Aaron Gordon

The Nuggets have been without Braun since mid-November, while Gordon has not appeared in a game since November 21. The former is dealing with a sprained left ankle, while the latter is recovering from a strained right hamstring. Nuggets head coach David Adelman said on Tuesday that he does not expect to get Braun or Gordon back before Christmas. While Gordon is worth stashing in an IL+ slot, Braun’s slow start before the injury makes him expendable in most leagues. Peyton Watson (25 percent) and Spencer Jones (two percent) have been the replacements in the starting lineup, with the former providing top-75 value over the past three weeks.

F Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors could have Stephen Curry back by the end of this week, with Friday’s matchup with the Timberwolves being the target date for his return after suffering a left quad contusion. As for Green, the veteran forward aggravated a right midfoot sprain during a December 4 loss to the 76ers and has missed the last two games. However, his absence from Sunday’s win over the Bulls was precautionary, as the Warriors would have four days before their next game. The same approach was taken with Al Horford, who was dealing with sciatica.

With the three veterans appearing to be on track to return, Brandin Podziemski (36 percent), Moses Moody (11 percent) and Quinten Post (five percent) are due to take hits to their respective fantasy values. And good luck making sense of what’s going on with Jonathan Kuminga (25 percent). He’ll be trade-eligible on January 15; a split may make the most sense for both parties.

G Ben Sheppard, Indiana Pacers

Sheppard has missed the last two games with a strained left calf, and while his absence does not impact fantasy basketball, it does leave the Pacers with one less option on the wings. Ten-day contract player Garrison Mathews (less than one percent) and two-way contract player Ethan Thompson (one percent) have started the last two games, and not Jarace Walker (four percent), who had been the choice in the past. While Thompson played 28 minutes in Monday’s win over the Kings, none of these players are worth rostering in most leagues.

G Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant has not appeared in a game since November 15, when he exited a loss to the Cavaliers with a strained right calf. The Grizzlies listed him as doubtful ahead of the team’s last few games, and it’s fair to wonder if the time off opens the door for the point guard to play on Friday against the Jazz. Vince Williams Jr. (nine percent) has been Morant’s replacement in the starting lineup, but reserve Cam Spencer (15 percent) has provided superior fantasy value due to his efficiency. Williams has produced a few high-assist games, but averaging 7.8 points on 34.9 percent shooting isn’t going to cut it for many fantasy managers.

The question: Which player will be more valuable once Morant returns? During the seven-game stretch that preceded Morant’s calf strain (he played in six of those games), Spencer averaged 10.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes. As for Williams, he contributed 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 19.4 minutes. Outside of rebounds, there’s a good case to be made for Spencer being the player who fantasy managers should exercise a little more patience with once Morant returns.

G Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat

Larsson, who missed Saturday’s loss to the Kings with a hip injury, sprained his left ankle during Tuesday’s NBA Cup loss to the Magic. The good news is that X-rays came back negative, and he will undergo an MRI on Wednesday. Dru Smith (one percent) picked up rotation minutes following Larsson’s exit, but that won’t move the needle in fantasy. An extended absence of Larsson may rejuvenate Jaime Jaquez Jr.‘s fantasy value, especially now that Tyler Herro and Norman Powell are playing. Jaquez (42 percent) has been ranked outside the top-200 over the past two weeks after an excellent start to the season with Herro unavailable.

G AJ Green, Milwaukee Bucks

Green missed Milwaukee’s December 6 loss to the Pistons with a left shoulder injury suffered the night prior against the 76ers. He did not practice on Tuesday, but Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said that the guard could still play in Thursday’s game against the Celtics. Kyle Kuzma (20 percent), who moved into the starting lineup, and Gary Trent Jr. (five percent) both logged 29 minutes against the Pistons. Still, neither has been the most appealing fantasy option this season, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo also out due to a strained calf. Fantasy managers will be left to seek out Kevin Porter Jr. (58 percent) or Ryan Rollins (58 percent) in Giannis’ absence due to the limited upside of the other available Bucks.

G Jordan Poole, New Orleans Pelicans

Poole, who has been out since November 4 with a strained left quad, was expected to participate in Wednesday’s practice. While some may be concerned about what his return could mean for Jeremiah Fears (29 percent), it feels safe to assume that the rookie’s playing time will hold steady. Shooting efficiency has been an issue for Fears, but he’s still averaging 30.1 minutes per game over the last two weeks. Maybe Jose Alvarado (12 percent) loses out on some playing time, but what he brings to the table can’t be replicated by Poole, even if he is the superior scorer. Also, Alvarado has been a top-100 player over the past two weeks despite coming off the bench.

G Miles McBride, New York Knicks

McBride sprained his left ankle during Sunday’s win over the Magic and did not play in Tuesday’s NBA Cup victory over the Raptors. Knicks head coach Mike Brown told the media before the game that the guard was undergoing further testing, but there is concern that Deuce suffered a high ankle sprain. In Toronto, the Knicks effectively used a seven-man rotation with a little Tyler Kolek (less than one percent) and Guerschon Yabusele (one percent) sprinkled in. Jordan Clarkson (seven percent) can be erratic offensively, but McBride’s absence makes his role that much more important to the Knicks.

C Isaiah Hartenstein and G Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder

Hartenstein has been out with a strained right calf since November 26, while a left knee contusion has sidelined Joe for the team’s last three games (counting Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup with the Suns). Hartenstein’s absence coincided with Jalen Williams’ (100 percent) return from offseason wrist surgery, so Cason Wallace (26 percent) has remained in the starting lineup.

However, that may change, as Luguentz Dort (seven percent) will be back in the lineup after missing three games with an adductor injury. The other notable returns are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso, with the former’s availability affecting Ajay Mitchell (30 percent). With Mitchell ranked outside the top-200 over the past two weeks, it may be time for some managers to move on, even if he will remain in the rotation.

F Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Wagner suffered a high left ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Knicks and will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks. Frankly, the injury looked worse than that when it occurred. While Tristan da Silva (nine percent) moved into the starting lineup when Orlando was without Paolo Banchero, Anthony Black (31 percent) was the choice for Tuesday’s NBA Cup victory over the Heat. Regardless of who Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley chooses to fill the void, they’ll both have opportunities to contribute while the team awaits Wagner’s return. Black is the superior streaming choice, especially given the injury history of starting point guard Jalen Suggs.

G Devin Booker and G Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

Booker has missed the last two games with a strained right groin suffered during the Suns’ December 1 win over the Lakers. At the time of publishing, he was questionable for Wednesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Thunder. Grayson Allen (36 percent) has been available for the two games that Booker has missed, but Collin Gillespie (35 percent) has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks.

Even if Booker returns and pushes him out of the starting lineup, Gillespie is worth holding onto since the Suns are unlikely to get Green back anytime soon. Head coach Jordan Ott said on Monday that Green “seems to be making progress” as he works his way back from a strained right hamstring, but nothing has been said regarding a potential return date.

C Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Clingan has missed Portland’s last two games with a lower left leg contusion stemming from a Jakob Poeltl knee he took during a December 2 loss to the Raptors. While the 7-foot-2 center limped through 25 minutes in a win over the Cavaliers the following night, he was forced to the bench for the two games that followed. Robert Williams III (eight percent) started the December 5 loss to the Pistons, but he was held out of the December 7 loss to the Grizzlies with an illness.

Rookie Yang Hansen (two percent) started in Memphis but struggled, finishing with four points, five rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. While Duop Reath (less than one percent) also played 19 minutes against the Grizzlies, there were times when the Trail Blazers went without a traditional center. Toumani Camara (43 percent) has been given center eligibility in Yahoo! leagues, which may prove beneficial even after Clingan returns. Outside of Williams, there aren’t any appealing streaming options if Clingan can’t play on Thursday against the Pelicans.

C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama is still out with a strained left calf, most recently being ruled out for Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup with the Lakers. Nothing changes from a fantasy standpoint, as Luke Kornet (11 percent) will be the starter until the Spurs get their third-year phenom back. Wembanyama is traveling with the team, so a return to game action may not be too far away. However, there was some positive injury news for the team earlier this week, as Stephon Castle (66 percent) made his return from a hip injury that put him on the bench for nine games.

The reigning Rookie of the Year played 23 minutes in Monday’s win over the Pelicans, and his minutes may once again be restricted on Wednesday. Julian Champagnie (18 percent) was pushed to the bench but still played 29 minutes. If that continues, he can still be of value to deep-league managers needing three-pointers, rebounds and steals. Champagnie has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks.

F RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Barrett, who has missed Toronto’s last nine games with a sprained right knee, received a PRP injection on December 8 in hopes of aiding the recovery process and, at the time, was expected to be sidelined for at least one more week. That takes him out of the equation for Toronto’s game against the Heat on December 15, so his absence will not affect the fantasy prospects of the other Raptors players during Week 8.

Second-year wing Ja’Kobe Walter (one percent) has been the replacement in seven of the nine games that Barrett has missed, with Collin Murray-Boyles (two percent) and Jamal Shead (six percent) each getting a start. While Shead has been the best fantasy option of the three, none have done enough to merit being held onto with the Raptors done for the rest of Week 8.

