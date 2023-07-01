Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
Dereck Lively II
DL
Dereck
Lively II
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
After trying to flirt with others, Kyrie Irving re-signs with Mavericks for three years, $126 million
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić will get time together to see how well this pairing works
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Dereck Lively II
DAL
Center
Dereck Lively II drafted 12 by OKC, traded to DAL
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Kyrie Irving reportedly to meet with Suns when free agency opens. Why?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Ayton trade around Draft
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Post Draft Top-200 Dynasty Rankings
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad