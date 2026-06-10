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Brewers reliever Brian Fitzpatrick seeks 2nd opinion after getting diagnosed with partial UCL sprain

  
Published June 10, 2026 11:12 AM
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LAS VEGAS — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever Brian Fitzpatrick is seeking a second opinion after being diagnosed with a partial proximal sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Fitzpatrick got injured while throwing a warmup pitch in a 9-7 victory at Colorado after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day.

The Brewers offered an update on Fitzpatrick’s situation before their game with the Athletics in Las Vegas.

Fitzpatrick had thrown a scoreless sixth inning in the game at Colorado. He went back out for the seventh inning and got hurt during a warmup pitch.

The 26-year-old Fitzpatrick has gone 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five appearances with Milwaukee. He is 3-1 with a 1.13 ERA and one save in 15 games with Nashville.