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NBA Playoff Highlights

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe headline deep NBA All-Rookie teams

  
Published May 20, 2026 08:07 PM

Some years, it’s a struggle for voters to find 10 players deserving of making the All-Rookie Teams. Not this year. In fact, it was the opposite problem.

Three players were unanimously chosen to make First Team All-Rookie — Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, as well as Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe — in what was one of the deepest rookie classes in recent memory. Because of that, some quality players who played key minutes for playoff teams, didn’t even make the second team.
Flagg reflects on growth after winning NBA ROY
Cooper Flagg joins NBA Showtime after being named the 2025-26 Rookie of the Year, sharing how he navigated around the expectations of a No. 1 overall pick and the biggest differences in his game.

The All-Rookie Teams shook out like this.

NBA All-Rookie Teams

First Team

Cooper Flagg (Dallas)
Kon Knueppel (Charlotte)
VJ Edgecombe (Philadephia)
Dylan Harper (San Antonio)
Cedric Coward (Memphis)

Second Team

Derik Queen (New Orleans)
Maxime Raynaud (Sacramento)
Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans)
Ace Bailey (Utah)
Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto)

The biggest snub was Hornets’ center Ryan Kalkbrenner, but he finished 15 votes (and eight first-team votes) behind Murray-Boyles. Washington’s Tre Johnson and Boston’s Hugo Gonzalez were the next two vote getters. This is a case where a lot of years any of them would made the second team, but this is a ridiculously deep class.

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dylanHARPER copy.jpg Dylan Harper Flagg, Cooper_medium copy.jpg Cooper Flagg DSC_5256 Cedric Coward NCAA Men's Basketball: Baylor Media Day VJ Edgecombe Knueppel, Kon copy.jpg Kon Knueppel derikQUEEN copy.jpg Derik Queen
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