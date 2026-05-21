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NBA Playoff Highlights

Masai Ujiri doesn’t sound interested in trading Kyrie Irving but other teams reportedly ‘monitoring’

  
Published May 21, 2026 01:15 PM

Masai Ujiri made one thing clear in his press conference on Wednesday: The Dallas Mavericks are focused on building a long-term contender around Cooper Flagg, not trying to shortcut the process and win now.

“Every decision we are going to make here is going to be future-based,” Ujiri said. “We have a 19-year-old generational player on our roster, and we have to think that way. We’re not going to make decisions based on winning today. I don’t think that would make sense for the organization.”

Does that mean the Mavericks are open to trading Kyrie Irving, the 34-year-old, nine-time All-Star point guard? He’s kind of a win-now player who is under contract for two years and $81.9 million over the next two seasons (the second one a player option).

“There’s multiple contenders around the NBA that are very much monitoring what happens with Kyrie Irving in Dallas,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Ujiri, for his part, did not sound like someone eager to trade Irving — and did a little name drop in stating why.

“Kevin Durant once told me, ‘There is only one Kyrie walking around in the world,‘” Ujiri said. “I think we have to figure out how Kyrie fits with our program. I have had those conversations with Kyrie. I think Kyrie will fit.”

Monitor might be the right word here. Irving is coming off missing an entire season recovering from a torn ACL. As great as his Hall of Fame resume may be, teams will want to see him play a little before paying what would be a steep price to land him. Ujiri and whoever ends up coaching the team will want to see how things look, as well.

However, Irving is not the long-term answer at the point in Dallas, and if at the February trade deadline, some team in desperate need of help at the one came through with a big enough offer, Ujiri would have to consider it.

For now, don’t expect a trade, but don’t be shocked if a year from now the conversation is very different.

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