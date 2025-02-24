Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Arlington, Haiden Deegan wins

Haiden Deegan continues to make things hard on himself but he has fun running through the pack, and that is precisely what he did in Round 7 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Deegan got bad starts in the first two races before gathering his momentum to win each. Notably, his best start of fourth in Race 3 netted his worst finish of second. With a 1-1-2, he easily eclipsed the field.

The inability to put a complete race together might have been one reason for his intensity on the podium. Despite winning, Deegan said he needs to continue to improve. The field did not want to hear there is more in the tank.

Last year Coty Schock had a Cinderella season with ClubMX. He improved dramatically but failed to podium. That was rectified Saturday night in Arlington. Schock led much of Race 1 before finishing second, barely missed the podium in Race 2 with a fourth, and finished sixth in the finale. Combining for 12 points, he took second overall via a tiebreaker. This is Schock’s first Supercross podium.

The story of the night belonged to Michael Mosiman. Coming back from injuries that sidelined him for most of the past two seasons, he’s progressively improved from 15th in Anaheim 1 to third in Arlington. In the post-race news conference, Mosiman admitted to riding a little conservatively in the opening rounds but he is ready to contend for a win. He finished third, second, and seventh in the three features for third overall.

Jo Shimoda is mostly healed from his broken fingers. He swept the top five in the Arlington Triple Crown with fifth-place finishes in the first two races and a third in the finale. He missed the podium by one point in the Olympic-style scoring.

Garrett Marchbanks also put in one of his best performances of the season. He stood on the podium in Race 2, scored another top-five in Race 3, and had a worst of seventh for 15 points and fifth overall.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

Results

Overall Results

Race 1 Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Race 2 Results

Overall Results after Race 2

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Race 3 Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 West Supercross Rider Points

Combined 250 Supercross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 7 in Arlington:

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha 1 1 2 (4)

2. Coty Schock, Yamaha 2 4 6 (12)

3. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha 3 2 7 (12)

4. Jo Shimoda, Honda 5 5 3 (13)

5. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki 7 3 5 (15)

6. Julien Beaumer, KTM 6 8 4 (18)

7. Cole Davies, Yamaha 4 17 1 (22)

8. Enzo Lopes, Yamaha 9 6 8 (23)

9. Lux Turner, KTM 8 7 9 (24)

10. Jett Reynolds, Yamaha 14 9 13 (36)

11. Hunter Yoder, Kawasaki 16 10 11 (37)

12. Dylan Walsh, Kawasaki 10 12 15 (37 )

13. Cole Thompson, Yamaha 11 13 14 (38)

14. Parker Ross, Honda 12 20 10 (42)

15. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha 13 18 16 (47)

16. Dominique Thury, Yamaha 15 15 17 (47)

17. Gavin Towers, Honda 19 11 18 (48)

18. Avery Long, KTM 22 16 12 (50)

19. TJ Albright, Yamaha 17 14 19 (50)

20. Joshua Varize, KTM 18 19 21 (58)

21. Anton Nordstrom, Yamaha 20 21 20 (61)

22. Jordon Smith, Triumph 21 22 22 (65)

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results

Detroit 450 Results | 250 E Results

Arlington 450 Results

