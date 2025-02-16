Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Detroit, Levi Kitchen wins

Taking the lead from Max Anstie on a green-white-checkered restart at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, Levi Kitchen became the sixth different winner in six rounds of 250 divisional racing.

A red flag late in the feature for a crash involving Cameron McAdoo occasioned an oddly-time stoppage with only seven seconds on the clock. The riders were informed the race would resume with three laps remaining under a staggered start. It was the second consecutive red flag in 250 East divisional racing. Kitchen took a lap to gain momentum and passed Anstie on Lap 18 to become the sixth 250 winner in as many rounds.

Anstie kept frustration out of his comments, but he must have felt like he was robbed of the victory. Anstie built a 7.7-second lead when the flag waved and had already settled into a comfortable pace to protect his line. Some consolation can be had in the fact that he retained the red plate for the second straight week and had a bike capable of winning.

Several riders needed to bounce back from misfortune in Tampa, and high among them was RJ Hampshire. He got hung up on a Tuff Blox on Lap 1 in Florida and scored minimal points. He was never out of contention for a podium finish in Detroit, spending the entirety of the race in either the fourth or third position. He failed to gain ground on Anstie in the championship standings but gained a little on Tom Vialle.

Hampshire: 'I'll get stronger' each week from now Despite not feeling good in qualification, RJ Hampshire will take a podium finish at Detroit and has "full belief" in himself to get stronger after Round 6.

Vialle got a modest start and was outside the top five for the first five laps. He climbed as high as third briefly before getting pushed back to fourth at the checkers.

Nate Thrasher won his heat and had a good gate pick to start the feature, but he did not get a good jump off the grid. Finishing Lap 1 in seventh, he methodically advanced through the field to round out the top five.

Just missing that mark, Chance Hymas was happy with his performance nonetheless. Healing from injuries suffered during the Pro Motocross and SMX championships, he carries Honda HRC on his shoulders, along with Jo Shimoda in the 250 West, now that both Lawrence brothers have been knocked out of the 450 class.

Detroit featured two scary moments for McAdoo. He hit the ground halfway through the feature, remounted his bike, and then crashed heavily as time was running off the clock. He posted an update on social media: “Thanks everyone for your thought. We’ll be good.” McAdoo finished last.

Cameron McAdoo provided an update via his IG story after his scary crash in the 250 main event. #SMX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/gSl87pr0Ep — SuperMotocross (@supermotocross) February 16, 2025

