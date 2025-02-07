Cameron McAdoo will be a race day decision with torn ACL

TAMPA, Florida: Cameron McAdoo tore his ACL in a practice crash during the run-up to the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross 250 East series opener but he was able to ride on Press Day and hopes to line up on the grid Saturday night.

McAdoo was stable during Press Day, but riding only a portion of the track at less than 100 percent will not put the same kind of pressure on his knee as Saturday. McAdoo missed the final races of the 2025 250 East division last year due to injury and all of the Pro Motocross outdoor season, so he does not want to run the risk of being out for the full 2025 campaign.

Without the ACL to stabilize his knee, the risk is that any unexpected impact will result in a full dislocation. McAdoo is betting that he will be able to keep his foot on the pegs through the full program.

More SuperMotocross News

How to Watch Tampa Supercross

Supercross Tampa preview

Cullin Park returns to Phoenix Honda

Jett Lawrence on his ACL tear: “It is cooked”

What riders said after Glendale

Chase Sexton, Jordon Smith win Glendale

Glendale 450 results | 250 results

Injured Jett Lawrence fails to finish Glendale

Betting lines and odds for Glendale Supercross

Jett, Hunter Lawrence sue former agent | fire agent

Jorge Prado (shoulder) to miss remainder of SX

