Supercross 2025 betting: Predictions, odds, picks, lines for Round 4 at Glendale

On the heels of his first Monster Energy Supercross victory last week at Anaheim 2 in Angel Stadium, Jett Lawrence’s opening odds have been reduced from +185 to +150, which equates to a $45 payout on a $20 bet, according to NXTBets.com. Lawrence’s odds of finishing on the podium opened at -189 ($30.58 payout on a $20 bet).

Eli Tomac remains the second most-valued rider with an opening line of +296 ($79.20 on $20), but notably his published line has dropped to +200 on the DraftKings sportsbook, indicating a high degree of confidence he will challenge for the win. NXTBets.com opening line for him to score a podium is listed at -104 ($39.23 on $20). Tomac’s victory in San Diego is still fresh in oddsmakers’ minds, but he has also gotten off to two slow starts in the pair of Anaheim races and finished fifth and seventh. making him a risky proposition for such a modest payout.

NXTBets.com’s third-favored rider in regard to opening odds was Chase Sexton with a +408, but as of Thursday, his line shifted to +600 at DraftKings, which opened the way for Ken Roczen to surge up the chart. NXTBets.com originally listed Roczen as one of their outsider picks with a line of +1341. While Sexton has been fast every round, he has not seriously challenged for a victory since the season-opener. Roczen earned the red plate last week based on his consistent top-five finishes. Roczen finished second in both Anaheim races and was fourth in San Diego.

Glendale Longshots

Cooper Webb was fifth on the DraftKings sportsbook at +1200. Webb scored top-fives in his first two starts, but after getting out the gate slowly in Anaheim 2, he finished a distant eighth.

Jason Anderson has the sixth-best average finish (6.3) entering Round 4 and not coincidentally sported the sixth-best odds at DraftKings with a line of +1800. His average is skewed by a 13th-place finish in San Diego when he was battling illness. His other two results have been on the Anaheim podium.

Bettors looking for a longshot may find Aaron Plessinger fits that criteria. He has a bike fast enough to contend for a victory, but accidents have eliminated him from the last two races. As a result, he was listed at +6500 at DraftKings on Thursday.

A more modest dark horse is Hunter Lawrence. His DraftKings line was listed as +2500 midweek. Hunter got off to a slow start in the first Anaheim race, but finished fifth in his last two attempts despite battling flu-like symptoms.

