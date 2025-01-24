Supercross 2025 betting: Predictions, odds, picks, lines for Anaheim 2

Despite failing to win during the first two rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross season, Jett Lawrence remains the favorite according to NXTBets.com, but his odds are beginning to stretch and there is a new favorite to win the championship this week.

For the season-opening round at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, Lawrence boasted a line of +185, providing a payout of $57 on a $20 bet. As the series returns to Anaheim for Round 3, Lawrence’s odds have shifted 31 points to +216, which would equal a payout of $63.20. Lawrence showed speed last week in San Diego and pressured Eli Tomac throughout the race’s second half, but in the head-to-head matchup, he could not execute the pass.

FOR MORE STATS: Anaheim 2 by the numbers

Tomac has been the fastest rider in the first two rounds. He acknowledged a failure to respect the track in the opener and tucked his front wheel on Lap 1, but he surged back quickly and scored a top-five finish. Last week, he had a better start but was still outside the top five at the end of Lap 1. These modest starts factor into his line, which has also lengthened from +313 in Anaheim 1 to +346 for Anaheim 2, (a $89.20 payout on a $20 bet).

Chase Sexton continues to rank high. Like Tomac and Lawrence, he is not immune to mistakes, and an early crash in San Diego sent him to the back of the field. Also, like the top two podium finishers in Southern California last week, Sexton has shown speed and is one strong start away from winning Anaheim 2. His opening line this week is +438 ($107.60).

Dark horses, or in this case, dark cycles, provide greater risk and reward. Cooper Webb is one of NXTBets.com’s featured Outsider Picks with a line of +801 and a payout on the same projected $20 bet of $180.20. Webb missed the podium by one position in the season-opener two weeks ago and stood on the box in third in San Diego. He’s progressively improving and could be worth the few dollars you find in the couch cushions.

The biggest movement, however, has been in NXTBets.com’s Championship Futures. Lawrence was the favorite when the series opened in Anaheim two weeks ago with a line of +164. His prognosis has dimmed only slightly and is currently +195, but the current favorite, Tomac, leapfrogged him with a line of +184.

Previous betting predictions, odds

Anaheim 1

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | WMX Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Jett and Hunter Lawrence fire agent

How to Watch Anaheim 2

Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity

What riders said after San Diego

San Diego 450 results | 250 results

Eli Tomac, Julien Beaumer win San Diego

Ty Masterpool moves to 250 West

Chase Sexton, Jo Shimoda win A1

Levi Kitchen makes race day decision to move to 250E

Ducati intends to enter 2026 SMX

