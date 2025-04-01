Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Foxborough: Cooper Webb adds to his champ odds

After last week’s intense battle between Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, bettors should not be surprised to see the difference between the racers has narrowed for Round 12 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

There was not a lot of wiggle room for NXTBets.com, the official oddsmaker for the Monster Energy Supercross Series, to adjust Webb so he remains at +150, the same opening line he had before winning in Seattle, but by after showing so much competitiveness in his loss, Sexton moved to +170 from last week’s +180.

Notably, the difference between the two likeliest contenders for the championship stayed almost the same for the title victory, while Webb further established himself as the favorite.

Entering Birmingham, Webb’s championship odds were listed as -273, meaning one needed to place a bet of $273 to win $100, while Sexton’s were +230. The difference between the two lines was 503 points. Entering Foxborough this week, Webb’s odds are much less lucrative at -346, but Sexton’s have also dropped to +152. The traders certainly took notice of Sexton’s Seattle speed.

Outright wins are difficult to predict in any form of motorsports. Dirt bike racing is no exception, except that two or three riders typically have a big advantage, making this discipline more similar to Formula 1 than NASCAR. The result is a significant difference between second-place Sexton and third-place Ken Roczen (+468). It is worth noting that Roczen was the most recent winner with a line over 4/1 when he took the checkers first in Daytona Beach, Florida. Since then, the average opening line of a winner has been +131.

FOXBOROUGH LONGSHOTS

In order: Webb, Sexton, and Roczen were the top three finishers of last year’s race in Foxborough, and the signs are unclear as to who might be the most compelling dark horses this week. Fourth-place Jason Anderson (+2192), Jett Lawrence (fifth in 2024), Eli Tomac (sixth), and Hunter Lawrence (seventh) dominate the top of the order. Three of those riders are on the injured list, while Anderson retired from Seattle with a family emergency.

That leaves Justin Cooper (+2086) as the next rider in line. He finished a distant eighth last year, but has been performing much better in 2025. Cooper was part of the lead battle well past the halfway mark in Seattle before crashing. As a result of that mistake, NXTBets.com added more than 300 points to his line. He’s been known to have great starts this season and if he gets another in Foxborough and avoids trouble, he could be the second true longshot (after Malcolm Stewart at Tampa) to win. That may be worth skipping one’s weekend coffee run for a modest bet. Cooper is listed at +289 to finish on the podium.

Aaron Plessinger (+1048) has also been creeping up on a victory. He’s scored three podiums in the last four rounds, but it is taking the traders a while to catch up to his potential. Remarkably, he is still in the plus odds range to finish among the top three with a line of +183, which makes him moderately attractive.

Stewart is also worth watching for a podium with a line greater than 3/1; he opens at +318 to stand on the box. If not for contact with Plessinger in the opening lap in Seattle, he had the speed to add a second consecutive podium last week.

Outright Winner Odds

Cooper Webb, +150

Chase Sexton, +170

Ken Roczen, +468

Aaron Plessinger, +1048

Justin Cooper, +2086

Jason Anderson, +2192

Malcolm Stewart, +2507

Justin Barcia, +2618

Dylan Ferrandis, +6648

Justin Hill, +14206

Joey Savatgy, +14206

Christian Craig, +14206

Mitchell Oldenburg, +14206

Colt Nichols, +15641

Shane McElrath, +15641

Benny Bloss, +15641

Kyle Chisholm, +15641

Anthony Rodriguez, +17076

Jerry Robin, +17076

Hunter Schlosser, +17076

Mitchell Harrison, +17076

Grant Harlan, +17076

Tristan Lane, +17076

Kevin Moranz, +17076

Podium Odds

Cooper Webb, -255

Chase Sexton, -221

Ken Roczen, -103

Aaron Plessinger, +183

Justin Cooper, +289

Jason Anderson, +311

Malcolm Stewart, +318

Justin Barcia, +341

Dylan Ferrandis, +558

Justin Hill, +1041

Joey Savatgy, +1184

Christian Craig, +1287

Shane McElrath, +1606

Mitchell Oldenburg, +1802

Colt Nichols, +1817

Benny Bloss, +2408

Kyle Chisholm, +3363

Jerry Robin, +3727

Mitchell Harrison, +4058

Grant Harlan, +4574

Anthony Rodriguez, +4723

Kevin Moranz, +5489

Tristan Lane, +5901

Justin Starling, +5936

