Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Foxborough: Cooper Webb adds to his champ odds
After last week’s intense battle between Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, bettors should not be surprised to see the difference between the racers has narrowed for Round 12 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
There was not a lot of wiggle room for NXTBets.com, the official oddsmaker for the Monster Energy Supercross Series, to adjust Webb so he remains at +150, the same opening line he had before winning in Seattle, but by after showing so much competitiveness in his loss, Sexton moved to +170 from last week’s +180.
Notably, the difference between the two likeliest contenders for the championship stayed almost the same for the title victory, while Webb further established himself as the favorite.
Entering Birmingham, Webb’s championship odds were listed as -273, meaning one needed to place a bet of $273 to win $100, while Sexton’s were +230. The difference between the two lines was 503 points. Entering Foxborough this week, Webb’s odds are much less lucrative at -346, but Sexton’s have also dropped to +152. The traders certainly took notice of Sexton’s Seattle speed.
Outright wins are difficult to predict in any form of motorsports. Dirt bike racing is no exception, except that two or three riders typically have a big advantage, making this discipline more similar to Formula 1 than NASCAR. The result is a significant difference between second-place Sexton and third-place Ken Roczen (+468). It is worth noting that Roczen was the most recent winner with a line over 4/1 when he took the checkers first in Daytona Beach, Florida. Since then, the average opening line of a winner has been +131.
FOXBOROUGH LONGSHOTS
In order: Webb, Sexton, and Roczen were the top three finishers of last year’s race in Foxborough, and the signs are unclear as to who might be the most compelling dark horses this week. Fourth-place Jason Anderson (+2192), Jett Lawrence (fifth in 2024), Eli Tomac (sixth), and Hunter Lawrence (seventh) dominate the top of the order. Three of those riders are on the injured list, while Anderson retired from Seattle with a family emergency.
That leaves Justin Cooper (+2086) as the next rider in line. He finished a distant eighth last year, but has been performing much better in 2025. Cooper was part of the lead battle well past the halfway mark in Seattle before crashing. As a result of that mistake, NXTBets.com added more than 300 points to his line. He’s been known to have great starts this season and if he gets another in Foxborough and avoids trouble, he could be the second true longshot (after Malcolm Stewart at Tampa) to win. That may be worth skipping one’s weekend coffee run for a modest bet. Cooper is listed at +289 to finish on the podium.
Aaron Plessinger (+1048) has also been creeping up on a victory. He’s scored three podiums in the last four rounds, but it is taking the traders a while to catch up to his potential. Remarkably, he is still in the plus odds range to finish among the top three with a line of +183, which makes him moderately attractive.
Stewart is also worth watching for a podium with a line greater than 3/1; he opens at +318 to stand on the box. If not for contact with Plessinger in the opening lap in Seattle, he had the speed to add a second consecutive podium last week.
Outright Winner Odds
Cooper Webb, +150
Chase Sexton, +170
Ken Roczen, +468
Aaron Plessinger, +1048
Justin Cooper, +2086
Jason Anderson, +2192
Malcolm Stewart, +2507
Justin Barcia, +2618
Dylan Ferrandis, +6648
Justin Hill, +14206
Joey Savatgy, +14206
Christian Craig, +14206
Mitchell Oldenburg, +14206
Colt Nichols, +15641
Shane McElrath, +15641
Benny Bloss, +15641
Kyle Chisholm, +15641
Anthony Rodriguez, +17076
Jerry Robin, +17076
Hunter Schlosser, +17076
Mitchell Harrison, +17076
Grant Harlan, +17076
Tristan Lane, +17076
Kevin Moranz, +17076
Podium Odds
Cooper Webb, -255
Chase Sexton, -221
Ken Roczen, -103
Aaron Plessinger, +183
Justin Cooper, +289
Jason Anderson, +311
Malcolm Stewart, +318
Justin Barcia, +341
Dylan Ferrandis, +558
Justin Hill, +1041
Joey Savatgy, +1184
Christian Craig, +1287
Shane McElrath, +1606
Mitchell Oldenburg, +1802
Colt Nichols, +1817
Benny Bloss, +2408
Kyle Chisholm, +3363
Jerry Robin, +3727
Mitchell Harrison, +4058
Grant Harlan, +4574
Anthony Rodriguez, +4723
Kevin Moranz, +5489
Tristan Lane, +5901
Justin Starling, +5936
