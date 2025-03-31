What riders said after Seattle Supercross: ‘It was mano-a-mano with Chase and me at the end’

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 11 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:

450s

Cooper Webb — Winner, 450s: “Seattle was an amazing day. Qualifying went well. I ended up third and got second in the heat. It was a crazy main event. I led at the beginning, and then Kenny (Roczen) got by me. We were battling, and Chase (Sexton) got us both, so it was a three-way battle, and then Justin (Cooper) was in there. It was just crazy. It was mano-a-mano with Chase and me at the end, and I was able to get him late. It was gnarly conditions out there. I’m just stoked that I could rebound the way I did after last weekend.

Chase Sexton — Finished 2nd, 450s: “It was really tough. I rode my heart out, rode as good as I could. To be honest I feel like being in second was a little bit better position at the end. But yeah, Coop got me. I was like, ‘Aaargh! I’m going to try to get him back.’ I wasn’t able to do it. Overall the track was really gnarly, it was like a trail race out there. You just had to hit your marks, [do] nothing crazy, had to be smooth, and I think I did a pretty good job of that, but obviously came up a little short. It’s not over. We’ve got six rounds to go. I’m in a good spot, just going to keep clicking off good races and see where we end up.”

Aaron Plessinger — Finished 3rd, 450s: “I got probably my best jump [off the starting gate] all day, and coming into the first corner I guess I hit the brakes too quick, didn’t pull in the clutch, whatever, but I stalled the bike and for about 50 or 75 feet my bike was shut down. I was trying to bump start it, bump start it, then I smacked into Malcolm [Stewart]. I feel so bad because I probably ruined his race and he could’ve been up here with us. But it happens. I had to ride hard. It was not an easy track. It was crazy. The ruts here, they’re not like any other ruts that form anywhere else. These get gnarly, these get like a sponge. It spits you up and it’s really wild. But that was a great ride. [Justin Cooper] went down and I got around him, but it was hard fought.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 6th, 450s: “It was a really good day. I qualified first and got my first heat win of my career in this class, so that was special. I really just felt like I clicked with the track. I don’t know if that was just me progressing or if I just felt that good on this track, but it was definitely working well for me. I was in a good spot in the main – third and fourth for most of it. I got around Kenny and got into the podium spot with around four minutes left, and that’s pretty much when I crashed. I definitely felt like I could have at least gotten the podium tonight, but I felt like I had another push in me to fight with the top two. I was really waiting for mistakes, and that’s what I did myself. That was unfortunate, but that’s how it goes. It was a tough track tonight, and I was hoping for more, but there was a lot to take away from it.”

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 7th, 450s: “Seattle P7. We rode good all day! Had a great start, but bumped off the track. We pushed hard to climb back up there!”

Justin Barcia — Finished 8th, 450s: “Shame about the result last night. Had a great day going until a big get off in the main. Glad to be in one piece back at in next weekend [at Gillette Stadium].”

Benny Bloss — Finished 4th, 450s: “P9 in Seattle. Loving this bike and loving this setup. On to Foxborough 👊🏻.”

Justin Hill — Finished 10th, 450s: “Probably the gnarliest track I’ve rode. Definitely was survival.. Doesn’t help, I was a trouble magnet for some reason. Got into a mess in the first turn both starts that counted. Last to [ninth] in the Heat. Last to 10th in the Main. Happy with what I’m workin’ on, and how I feel. Can’t wait to bust out of the slump!”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 11th, 450s: “Seattle P11. Landed on some tough blocks early in the main🤦🏻‍♂️. Charged until the checkered flew and went from 22nd to 11th🫠. We’re getting closer every weekend, just gotta keep working🤠.”

Colt Nichols — Finished 12th, 450s: “P12 in Seattle. Felt better throughout the whole day. Last part of the main wasn’t good but was nice to be in the fight for a bit. Still a ways to go but we will get there, thank you to the team for working tirelessly to get me comfy. 👊🏽.”

Kyle Chisholm — Finished 13th, 450s: “Seattle was fun. Well besides the heat race 😂. Big crash there in the start of the heat. My mistake but couldn’t get that first double and got tangled up with some other guys. Glad we were all alright. ... Then rode my butt off in the LCQ to get in and then had my best ride of the year in the main with a 13th. Rode in and near the top 10 most of the race and was more ‘in the battle’ this week. Happy with that and riding more like I can. Always a fun time in the PNW and the fans are always great! Thanks guys! 👍🏼.”

Christian Craig — Finished 15th, 450s: “The day started out really good, and then the track got super rutted and rough, and I struggled a bit. The main event was tough. I was riding around, and I couldn’t get a good feel, a good flow, and I didn’t ride like myself. We’ve got to be better and have some work to do.”

Fredrik Noren — Finished 16th, 450s: “Good night of racing last night, P16 in the main event on a gnarly track!”

Jerry Robin — Finished 17th, 450s: “Straight up just was not feeling it all day yesterday. Made some changes to the bike for the night show that seemed to help but still just wasn’t comfortable enough to push at all during the main. Track was brutal and probably one of the more difficult tracks I’ve raced on! Going to keep trying to find comfort in rutted conditions and stack more points for the rest of sx🤘🏻.”

Mitchell Harrison — Finished 18th, 450s: “P18 Seattle. Decent day until the main, hard to do well when you hit the gate. Good heat race start though 😂.”

Tristan Lane — Finished 20th, 450s: “Wild race in Seattle! That track was no joke, grateful to be out there and learning each week. Foxborough up next. 😎✊🏼.”

250s

Cole Davies — Winner, 250s: “I’m stoked to get my first win here in Seattle. It’s a huge accomplishment to get a win in my rookie season and a lifelong dream of mine, but we’ll get back to work now. Let’s keep this going.”

Garrett Marchbanks — Finished 2nd, 250s: “After Indy I dug deep into some things outside of and within my riding. I changed trainers after the injury in practice before A2. I started working with Broc Tickle on the bike and kept working with Alex Martin off the bike. Broc and I started working on some other things on the bike to help me with technique and sprint work. This is the best two weeks I’ve felt health-wise and on the bike. I am nearly at 100%. I feel like I found some things that were able to make a difference and tonight everything was clicking. I had one of my best qualifying results even though I was P7, but I’ve never been a top guy in qualifying, it’s just not my thing. I like racing a lot more and once the gate drops for the main event, I am a different guy. It was nice to get the monkey off my back and finally get a podium again. It’s been a long time and I’m happy to do it for the team.”

Haiden Deegan — Finished 3rd, 450s: “Today was pretty solid, besides crashing in the main event. I qualified first in both sessions and then ended up falling in the heat race, which wasn’t great. In the main event, I just messed up my start and then crashed. So third on the day and gained some points, which is good, but we need to win. We’ve got some things to work on. We’ll get back to work.”

Julien Beaumer — Finished 4th, 450s: “My race was all right. I got caught in lappers a little bit and made some mistakes, and that’s on me. To that situation [after the race], no worries...He’s got one coming for him in Philly.”

Jo Shimoda — Finished 5th, 450s: “That’s all I got for now and gonna fight back for every possible position, but I have [stepped] up in my speed and needs to improve in lot of area.”

Michael Mosiman — Finished 6th, 450s: “It was a chaotic night in Seattle. I felt good in qualifying and felt strong on my starts. We got a good start in the heat race, but that didn’t last long with an early crash. A bad gate pick for the main made sure that I had to come through the pack twice. I’m pleased with my fight early on to come through the pack, but after I got into sixth, it was a long way to fifth, and I just brought it home. It was a disappointing night, but I’m happy to be healthy and pushing on to the next race. We will work hard to make progress towards the front.”

Enzo Lopes — Finished 7th, 450s: “Thank you Seattle 🤌🏻. P7, [A fall], and more stories to tell! And we keep going. ... We’ll keep striving for more!”

Coty Schock — Finished 8th, 450s: “P8 for Seattle. What could’ve been but hey that’s racing. Amazing day qualifying [fourth] (personal best ) and winning my third heat race win in my career was damn cool to do. Misjudged the lapper in front of me and let the rut take me too far, causing me to crash so just have to be better at the end of the day. Lone soldier this weekend but I appreciate the [ClubMX] crew coming all the way out to Seattle for me. Ready for Philly up next 🔥👊🏻.”

Cole Thompson — Finished 9th, 450s: “Really liked the conditions & track in Seattle, just couldn’t figure out the whoops in the main event. Overall no crashes & P9 finish.”

Lux Turner — Finished 11th, 450s: “Seattle P11. Rough day for me ended up crashing early in the day resulting in banging up my ankle, thanks to the medic crew for taping me up so I was able to salvage the rest of the day. Going [to] take this break to recover and come back swinging in Philly 💪.”

Jordon Smith — Finished 12th, 450s: “Well I really don’t know what to say. Today was embarrassing to say the least and really frustrating because I felt great at practice this week. Every time I hit the track today I struggled and to make matters worse I had other crashes that were out of my control. I’m just glad to be leaving healthy. I wanted to call it a day so many times today but that’s just not who I am. I’m proud of myself for pushing to the end. Somehow came away with a 12th and we live to fight another day.”

Hunter Yoder — Finished 13th, 450s: “Well that was a punch to the mouth 😒. P4 in Q1 and P6 in Q2. Starting in last and a crash aren’t going to put me where I should be at. Showed the speed I have but not the end result I know I can achieve.”

Parker Ross — Finished 14th, 450s: “P14 in Seattle⛰️. Had a first turn crash in the main and it was an uphill battle from there. Happy with how I was riding and the progress I’ve made in those rutty conditions. I still want it, still hungry!”

Avery Long — Finished 16th, 450s: “Seattle in the books. A day of learning and definitely something to start building off of again! P6 in the heat and P16 in the main. It was sick seeing all my PNW homies yesterday too 🤙🏻.”

Brad West — Finished 19th, 450s: “Seattle was a wild one! Had some issues in qualifying, but I went all in—aggressive as ever in the heat race, battling my way to P6. Really happy with my riding. Got a great start in the main, pushed up to P10. Frustrating because I know there was more in the tank, but that’s racing. The goal is to keep improving cause the speed is there during the week; just have to unlock when it counts. Everything happens for a reason.”

TJ Albright — Finished 21st, 450s: “Leaving Seattle banged up. Hit the ground too much during the night program. P21. Onto the next.”

