What riders said after Glendale Supercross: “I’ve heard it all week how I suck here”

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 4 of the Monster Energy Supercross at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

450s

Chase Sexton — Winner, 450s: “The first two races were chaos. I had to fight really hard to get to a good position and be on the podium. In the last race I made a dumb mistake and let Eli get by me. Honestly, I’m a little bummed I didn’t win that last race; I wanted that one. But I got the overall win and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to win and get the red plate back, and consistency paid off tonight. My speed was good… we’re in a good spot and I’m ready to fight for this thing.”

Cooper Webb — Finished 2nd, 450s: “It’s been a rough go here in this stadium... I’ve heard it all week how I suck here, so everyone can shut up now. Honestly, I had a lot of fun today. I turned the page. It was so close – one point from a win and I won a [race], so I’m stoked with the night. We’ll keep the ball rolling as we head east. Those are my conditions that we’re headed to now, and I’m super stoked with everything.”

Ken Roczen — Finished 3rd, 450s: “I did know that I had to get [Justin] Barcia [in Race 3] for the [overall] podium, but I kept messing up the rhythm in the middle of the track. So I would yo-yo with Justin, and honestly almost didn’t think I was going to get him, but then with two laps to go I just left it all out there and absolutely went for it. I’m stoked to be back on the podium, and I guess it’s a breath of fresh air to be kind of bummed [with a podium], because I feel like I let a better spot slip away, along with the red plate. But overall, I gave 100 percent every race, and there are a lot of positives to take away from here. We’re going to fight back next weekend and hopefully snag that red plate again from Chase.”

Eli Tomac — Finished 4th, 450s: "[My] riding’s just fine, but I’ve gotta fix these starts. The first two were a total disaster, basically last again. That’s three in a row there [counting last weekend] being in dead last, but hopefully that’s it [with that]. I think I got some things figured out in that third [start] and hopefully we’ll carry that to next weekend. I was pumped to put in one good performance there in the last race. It was a tough racetrack and pretty crazy conditions.”

Justin Hill — Finished 6th, 450s: “Hard battles last night! Thought my night was over after Main 1. I pulled my calf muscle on the quad. Main 2 was really tough not knowing how it would hold up. [Steve Navarro] kept me alive!!! I rallied back in Main 3. Made great progress. P6 Overall in Glendale.”

Jett Lawrence — Finished 8th, 450s: “Morning guys super bummed how last night ended just dapped my leg and felt a lot of pain in my knee but I’m getting an MRI [Monday] morning so hopefully we will know more by the end of tomorrow. A big thank you to the team and everyone the team has been working really hard to get this bike better. Big thank you to everyone’s text too much love to my friends, family and fans hopefully my knee is good enough to race next weekend in Tampa but thank you all and have a good Sunday people🤙🤙.”

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 10th, 450s: “P10 last night. Had good starts just was off! Good news is we get to try again 😎.”

Justin Barcia — Finished 12th, 450s: “Had a boring week leading into Phoenix; cut my knee open on my foot peg hanging out at the shop had to get some stitches. Kept me off the bike all week. My race day started out very slow - literally 🙈 Finally the last moto I got going and rode much better. Happy to be back east this week. Let’s go Tampa 🌴 😎.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 13th, 450s: “The day was tough. I kind of hovered around 10th and didn’t get the starts tonight. I made a lot of passes, but I literally started from around last in all of them. That’s how it goes sometimes. All we can do is keep our heads up and move on to next weekend.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 14th, 450s: “Overall a really productive day yesterday! Felt like that was building off of A1 where we should have been the last 2 weeks but we had good communication yesterday and made some good changes all day. First time this year I felt like I’ve raced with some intensity and it was nice to be competitive! Excited to get back to work and build on a good foundation from the weekend and start picking up strides!”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 17th, 450s: “Anybody else’s wrists feel like they’re broken from flat landing walls all weekend?😂 Rode my ass off for P17 this weekend🤦🏻‍♂️☠️. We are getting better, this 450 class is just insanely fast right now! Excited to head east!”

Kyle Chisholm — Finished 18th, 450s: “First triple crown of the season. Not usually my strong suit but I put some fast laps down in qualifying and I’m happy about that. Showed a little speed haha. The racing wasn’t my best. But after the crash last weekend I was happy to even be able to be out there racing. Looking forward to the hometown race in Tampa next weekend.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 19th, 450s: “Tough weekend in Glendale, we fought bike issues all day. Huge thanks to the whole [Beta USA] team for working their asses off and getting the bike figured out for the last main. Time to rebound in Tampa.”

Cade Clason — Finished 21st, 450s: “This weekend was a tough one for the 78 [Cade Clason] and {Team PRMX]. We came in with confidence and with [chaplain, Jake Vanada] speaking on Mathew 4 about doubt and belief it couldn’t have been more of a perfect time. We hit bike issues in every direction and just wall after wall. Without the teammates, support, and belief I would have given up. Even with all these issues we pushed through the night and we left healthy. Overall, I couldn’t be more thankful from everyone’s support.”

250s

Jordon Smith — Winner, 250s: “It’s unbelievable to get the first win for the Triumph brand. It feels good to be up here and get the win. The track got very tricky. [The track crew] didn’t touch those whoops since this morning so they were treacherous, but it’s just unbelievable to get this win. The bike is amazing. I think a lot of people may have questioned me leaving Star [Yamaha], but I believed in these guys from day one and we worked our butts off all [during the] off-season and it really shows. I’m just so happy to be back up here on the top step.”

Haiden Deegan — Finished 2nd, 250s: “It was a good ride today. I’m happy with it, P2 on the day. Obviously congrats to [Jordon Smith], that’s big for him and that’s super cool. Two week break now [for the 250SX West division] and we’ll come out swinging at the next round.”

Cole Davies — Finished 3rd, 250s: “I didn’t get off to a great start [in Race 3]. A rider landed on a Tuff Blox and it [moved] and landed in front of me. Then I landed on the Tuff Blox. There’s not much I could have done other than getting a better start. But I fought back, I did the best I could, so [I gained] a lot of confidence going to Arlington. I’m going to work hard during this break.”

Julien Beaumer — Finished 4th, 250s: “I’m frustrated for sure. Both of those mistakes were on me; I got two perfect starts and ruined them. I went down, it’s all on me. I made the mistakes tonight and had to fight from the back. I’m happy with my salvage, happy with how I rode, I just can’t make those mistakes anymore.”

Michael Mosiman — Finished 5th, 250s: “It was quite an eventful weekend. I had a practice crash on press day and hurt my shoulder, and I wasn’t sure how it was going to handle. I didn’t feel that great at the beginning of the day in free practice, but I just continued to push through. We got better starts this week, and I think that was the difference. I think that the quality of riding and pace has been there since the first round, it was just a matter of getting up there with the starts. I’m super excited. We have some good building blocks. I nearly hit the podium. It was just a small tip-over in the first one that cost me, but I’m happy to have a little bit of momentum going into the break and to just continue to build. It’s a long-play outlook and I think the growth is right on track. I look forward to Arlington.”

Anthony Bourdon — Finished 7th, 250s: “Glendale | Triple Crown - P7 Overall. 14-5-7 in the races. A first-lap crash in Moto 1 kept me from achieving a better overall result. A positive day! Three weeks until the next round, back to work.”

Parker Ross — Finished 9th, 250s: “Getting a little bit better each weekend. Can’t thank the whole team enough for this opportunity and the hard work that goes unseen!”

Jo Shimoda — Finished 10th, 250s: “Was okay Except for Heat 1 someone rear ended me💀. Gonna try to heal my finger and come back strong for next one⚔️🤛🏻.”

Lux Turner — Finished 11th, 250s: “Going to get to work on this break and come back stronger in Texas. Thank you team [AEO Power Sports KTM Racing]. Glad my dad was able to make it this weekend❤️.”

TJ Albright — Finished 12th, 250s: “Fun night of racing in Glendale, First triple crown I’ve raced an they are intense. 11-12-14 for 12th overall. Thank you everyone that makes this all happen!”

Jett Reynolds — Finished 18th, 250s: “I made it through the first 4 rounds… results have been $hit and same with my health, I’ve been dealing with a sickness for 3 weeks and last night was terrible I had about 4 laps in me and somehow managed P10 in the first main after that I was 😵. I’m ready for these couple weeks off to get my health under control.”

Brad West — Finished 20th, 250s: “Glendale is in the books—my first Triple Crown experience. Not the night I was aiming for, but plenty to take away. After a big crash last round, I wasn’t even sure if I’d be lining up this weekend. After X-rays, having things popped back into place and taped up. I just had to push forward. It was a tough night, no doubt. Supercross is brutal. But now it’s time to refocus, keep building, and show what I can really do.”

Billy Laninovich — Finished 21st, 250s: “Man, what an amazing night last night! Made history again!! All the credit goes to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! Thank you to my amazing wife, [Juliana Laninovich], for sticking with me through all of this. Thank you to Sir Honda and the whole crew for all their hard work. Thank you to all my sponsors and my awesome fans for all the love and support!”

Gavin Towers — Finished 22nd, 250s: “Man sometimes just wrong place at the wrong time. Was able to make a lot of strides yesterday. Qualified P13 and was able to get off to a good start. Unfortunately there were few guys piled up after the whoops and I had no where to go. Ended up going straight into another riders bike head first. I’m all good just needed to put my health first. We will be back for Dallas! Time for a little R and R while the East boys go at it!”

