SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 250 qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Indiana
Jamarques Lawrence scores 27 to help No. 10 Nebraska overcome 16-point deficit to beat Indiana 83-77
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Florida
Boogie Fland delivers his best game at Florida and leads the way against No. 21 Tennessee, 91-67
team_changes_260109.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 450 qualification: Eli Tomac sets fastest time early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Aaryn_MPX.jpg
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Indiana
Jamarques Lawrence scores 27 to help No. 10 Nebraska overcome 16-point deficit to beat Indiana 83-77
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Florida
Boogie Fland delivers his best game at Florida and leads the way against No. 21 Tennessee, 91-67
team_changes_260109.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 450 qualification: Eli Tomac sets fastest time early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Aaryn_MPX.jpg
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 250 qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 10, 2026 01:27 PM

ANAHEIM, California: Levi Kitchen edged Haiden Deegan in the first qualification session for the opening round of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, with a time of 1:06.217.

Kitchen had a tip over in his session before overcoming and heading to the top of the board.

Qualification 1

“It honestly felt nowhere near like finesse,” Kitchen said afterward, indicating he believes there is a lot more speed to be found in the second qualification session.

Deegan began his quest to defend the 2025 250 West championship with the second fastest time of 1:06.321 on his final circuit around the track, a difference of 0.104 seconds.

Chance Hymas returns from injury in 2025 to post the third fastest time of 1:06.884.

Ryder DiFrancesco (1:07.311) was fourth fastest with Maximus Vohland (1:08.112) rounding out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results