SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 250 qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1

ANAHEIM, California: Levi Kitchen edged Haiden Deegan in the first qualification session for the opening round of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, with a time of 1:06.217.

Kitchen had a tip over in his session before overcoming and heading to the top of the board.

Qualification 1

“It honestly felt nowhere near like finesse,” Kitchen said afterward, indicating he believes there is a lot more speed to be found in the second qualification session.

Deegan began his quest to defend the 2025 250 West championship with the second fastest time of 1:06.321 on his final circuit around the track, a difference of 0.104 seconds.

Chance Hymas returns from injury in 2025 to post the third fastest time of 1:06.884.

Ryder DiFrancesco (1:07.311) was fourth fastest with Maximus Vohland (1:08.112) rounding out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results

