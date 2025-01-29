2025 SuperMotocross tickets on sale, track maps revealed

Tickets for the 2025 SuperMotocross (SMX) Championship races are currently on-sale for SMX Priority Members and will go on sale to the general public beginning February 4, 2025 at SuperMotocross.com.

The three-round SuperMotocross Championship kicks off September 6 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, followed by Round 2 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 13, and concluding at The Strip at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on September 20.

This will be the third time the playoffs have kicked off at zMax in the three-year history of the playoffs. This is the second time the series has concluded in Las Vegas, while St. Louis represents a new venue.

Jett Lawrence (450s) and Haiden Deegan(250s) are each two-time defending champions of the SMX Championship.

Additionally, the SuperMotocross League revealed track maps for the three venues.

zMax Dragway

2025 SuperMotocross Round 1, zMax Dragway Feld Entertainment

Located near Charlotte Motor Speedway, zMax Dragway’s layout takes advantage of the four-wide dragstrip and land adjacent to the track to create a massive layout. The track features a split lane that always creates excitement as the two lanes come together.

Lawrence won Round 1 in 2024 via a tiebreaker with Eli Tomac. Each rider won one of the two motos; Lawrence was successful in Race 2. Sweeping the two motos, Deegan won the 250 race over his principal 2025 rival, Julien Beaumer.

North Carolina is the East Coast destination for the SMX playoffs.

The Dome at America’s Center

The Dome at America’s Center Feld Entertainment

The Dome at America’s Center will host its first SMX playoff race but has a long history of Monster Energy Supercross competition after hosting races since 1996.

The unique feature of this track is that it not only utilizes the full footprint of the stadium but will leave the floor and continue into the adjacent Exhibition Hall. This large footprint allows track builders to create a motocross-inspired course.

St. Louis represents the Midwest in the playoffs in 2025. Last year, this round was contested at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, with Hunter Lawrence (1-3) victorious in the 450 division and Deegan sweeping the 250 class once again.

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Feld Entertainment

Las Vegas was the host city of last year’s SMX Playoff finale as dirt bike racing returned to a venue with deep roots in the sport.

Like zMax Dragway, the track boasts four dragstrip lanes, so track designers have plenty of room to create a unique course. That is where the similarity between the two tracks ends, however, with the course leaving the strip at the top, meandering behind a second set of grandstands, and continuing into the bottom of the layout.

Lawrence secured his second SMX title in style by sweeping the two 450 motos. In the 250 division, Pierce Brown earned his first series win with finishes of second and first in the two motos. Deegan won Moto 2 and finished second in the finale, which was more than sufficient to wrap up his title.

SMX Playoff Travel Packages

A variety of travel packages will be available to fans for the SMX World Championship Final. For accessibility, visit SMX World Championship Final Travel Packages for more details. Fans can purchase hotel and camping accommodations that include many ticketing and VIP experience options.

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | WMX Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | SX / MX Track Maps

What riders said after A2

Anaheim 2 450 results | 250 results

Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win Anaheim 2

Drew Adams debuts at A2

Ty Masterpool, Stilez Robertson out of Supercross A2

Betting lines, odds, predictions for A1

Jett and Hunter Lawrence fire agent

How to Watch Anaheim 2

Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity

Eli Tomac, Julien Beaumer win San Diego

